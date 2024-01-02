Try out cloud commercial kitchen co-ops

Covid-19 so eloquently taught us the need to quickly adapt to unexpected large-scale disruptions. As a result of the pandemic, remote working is now part of our workplace environment, which has opened diverse opportunities, including for cooperative enterprises.

The adoption of cloud kitchens (ghost or virtual kitchens) by the restaurant industry allowed customers to make online food orders, which were then dispatched through digital taxi services. Cloud kitchens often use commercial kitchen spaces to prepare food for delivery. They have no dine-in customers.

According to Allied Market Research’s “Cloud Kitchen Market Research 2030” report, the global cloud kitchen market was estimated at $29.4 billion (Sh4.6 trillion) in 2020 and is projected to reach a staggering $112.7 billion by 2030. Worker cooperatives must take a piece of this pie. Here is how.

Cloud kitchen

Worker cooperatives are values-driven businesses that put workers and community benefits at the core of their purpose. Workers own the business and participate in its financial success on the basis of their labour contribution. A group of chefs coming together to co-own a cloud kitchen in which they are also workers could be a game changer.

The chefs would not require as many staff as in a sit-in restaurant. They would not need to build to establish their kitchen. There are companies that provide fully furnished kitchens. All you need is to rent a cooking space. The renting company provides cold storage areas, cooking equipment, storage for dry foods, fire safety equipment, pest control, waste management and other amenities like Wi-Fi. The cooperative does not need to worry about all these but only discoverable online presence.

The worker cooperative retains greater flexibility and room for adjustment. Unlike in a traditional restaurant, more online orders would not require a bigger dining area. Just a few more staff are hired.

But they also have disadvantages. First, because they have no physical sitting space, there is no room for in-house customer experience. It is difficult to rectify realtime customer complaints, leading to bad reviews that negatively impact revenue.

Loss of quality

Secondly, they must invest in technology like ordering and delivery platforms; so they have to worry about downtime, as this could affect operations. This also implies investment in creating a recognisable online presence to ward off competition.

Thirdly, they must ensure that their food gets delivered without loss of quality or taste. Hence, packaging is crucial and the time between the kitchen and the intended recipient is critical.

Lastly, because of the significant savings, they must work a delicate line to ensure appropriate pricing. It requires proper market surveys to assess customer preferences and properly cost a service.

This business model has inexhaustible opportunities. Think of the unexploited opportunity and make it your entry point. This could be your year!