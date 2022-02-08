Try alternative rites of passage

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta receive a copy of the National Policy for Eradication of Female Genital Mutilation from Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes Prof Margaret Kobia, during its launch at State House, Nairobi in 2019.

Photo credit: Photo | PSCU

By  Tammary Esho

Director

Centre of Excellence to End FGM/C, Amref Health Africa

Twelve years after the UN General Assembly designated February 6 as the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation and Cutting (FGM/C), the practice is prevalent in parts of the world.

