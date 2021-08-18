Trickle-down, bottom-up ideologies always battled

Deputy President William Ruto rides on a wheelbarrow during a meeting with youth and women groups from Nairobi County at his Karen residence in Nairobi on September 28, 2020.. 

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Peter K. Biwott

What you need to know:

  • Post-independent Africa’s economic ideologies were largely influenced by colonial economic hegemony, trickle-down development.
  • Devolution is a strong shift from trickle-down to bottom-up approach in response to the post-independence liberation struggle.

Kenyans are witnessing a raging debate on trickle-down and bottom-up economic models as the panacea for their socioeconomic and political challenges. Such models inform the ideologies to be used to coin strategies to lift the citizens out of poverty. 

