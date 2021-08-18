Trickle-down, bottom-up ideologies always battled

Kenyans are witnessing a raging debate on trickle-down and bottom-up economic models as the panacea for their socioeconomic and political challenges. Such models inform the ideologies to be used to coin strategies to lift the citizens out of poverty.

Post-independent Africa’s economic ideologies were largely influenced by colonial economic hegemony, trickle-down development.

It was the renowned American economist Simon Kuznets who, in the 1950s, reinforced the basis for trickle-down economics — that market forces first increase then decrease economic inequality. But inequality has since increased unabated — a phenomenon Kenya has experienced since independence.

The main thrust of this ideology lies on the mode of tax rebates, which are more on higher-income earners. The effects include growth of large enterprises, investment-driven jobs, expenditure-driven demand, low-skilled workers gaining higher pay and, ultimately, increased tax revenues.

Many Kenyans blamed the policies for poor economic performance, thus the widening rich-poor gap. They, hence, pushed for the ‘Second Liberation’ through multiparty democracy that was achieved the early 1990s. The Bretton Woods institutions introduced Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs), aimed at poverty alleviation. With these, many did not see the anticipated economic progress.

Reduce inequality

Kenyans agitated further to enhance the ‘Second Liberation’, pushing for both economic and constitutional reforms that would reduce inequality. Thus, in 2010, Kenya adopted devolution, creating 47 counties. Services had been decentralised through the Local Authorities Transfer Funds (LATF) and Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

In 1965, “Sessional Paper Number 10 on African Socialism and its Application to Planning in Kenya” had envisioned inclusive and shared prosperity. In 1983, “District Focus for Rural Development” was set up to decentralise resources for a people-centred bottom-up local economic development.

Devolution, therefore, is a strong shift from trickle-down to bottom-up approach in response to the post-independence liberation struggle for inclusive and shared prosperity among all Kenyans. However, institutional rigidities continue to hold more funds at the national level. No wonder, the BBI Bill proposed higher allocations to the counties on timely basis to foster bottom-up economic development.

Kenya thus needs to focus more on enabling a strong devolved system of government. The debate on trickle-down or bottom-up approach is a healthy one that should continue, albeit in a more complete, meaningful manner and focused on achieving shared and inclusive growth more quickly.

As patriots, we owe it to the Motherland to ensure that every citizen is given an equal opportunity to be part of the creators of the Kenya we want — a united, happy and prosperous nation.