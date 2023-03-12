Trees can make the earth better place to live in

National leaders have been engaged in a heated debate with many urging Kenyans to plant trees to curb climate change. The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) says the 33 million acres of forest land lost yearly are responsible for 20 per cent of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.

The main causes of forest destruction include the need to produce wood and paper products, mining and oil exploration, urbanisation, acid rain and wildfire. Others include clearing of land for crops, cattle and housing.

Our environmental planet is being sacrificed for the sake of profit, in disregard to the fact that deforestation has unbearable consequences now and in the future. Deforestation has serious impacts on our air and water pollution, climatic change, soil erosion and loss of biodiversity.

But can we, as individuals, change planet earth and reverse the destruction of forests? You can at least plant a tree. You can take a step further by the choices you make when shopping, eating or even driving. A small step leads to hundreds of leaps towards a campaign against deforestation.

Millions of trees have been laid down during international tree planting day. But do we follow up on them? Do we take care of them? Are we in a position to say we planted these seedlings and here we have a forest?

How many young trees which we have planted died due to neglect?

But we need clear guidelines to achieve afforestation. Leaders should partner with relevant bodies such as Kenya Wildlife Service to provide tree seedlings and also get funding, even through donations.

Let the government involve indigenous people in forest protection, conservation and preservation as key foci to keep our ecosystem clean, and live on safe planet earth.

Global leaders have promised to stop deforestation by 2030. They must move quickly to strengthen forest protection laws, line up funding and include indigenous people in conservation efforts to have the best chance of success in environmental protection, reversing forest destruction and protecting our planet Earth.