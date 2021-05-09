Treasury must act ininterest of the people

The budget-making process for the 2021/2022 fiscal year is as good as done, awaiting final parliamentary approval and consequent presidential assent for its implementation.

But amidst the process, there are unsettling reports that the National Treasury has ignored the input of Parliament’s Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC), which represents the voice of the people. Reports that the Treasury has surpassed the ceiling recommended by the people and added Sh600 billion, begs the question as in whose interest the entity is acting.

Some quarters have alleged that the President is keen on cementing his legacy. Which legacy? Is there any legacy greater than fulfilling the wishes of the people? It is understood that any regime comes in with its manifesto. But the latter’s implementation depends on the will of the office holders, strategies and economic realities.

It would do the President much good if he accepted that his legacy (assuming he’s entitled to one) may not obtain as per his wishes. First, his government took over with an onerous duty of implementing the 2010 Constitution. This meant that much funds were used to facilitate transition, including formation of extra offices – most of which would turn worthless.

Budgetary estimates

Further, much time was spent spurring away their opponents and strategising for a second term, not forgetting the ICC millstone that hang around his neck. As these happened, various individuals were busy stealing from the taxpayer.

Come his second term, thieves intensified their activities as the Jubilee government got distracted with sideshows. To crown the tricky situation, Covid-19 happened. Mr Kenyatta should therefore be content with whatever little he has achieved.

On the 2021/2022 budgetary estimates, I hold that Parliament must assert itself accordingly. The Parliamentary Budget Office is anchored under the Fiscal Management Act of 2009. The office has expertise in economics and fiscal matters.