Transparency will win Ruto administration public confidence

Unbelievably much has transpired in the past three months since a new regime came to power. However, from a distance, it seems what is happening is not what most Kenyans hoped for or imagined would be the case after President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua were sworn in.

Kenyans were optimistic that the cost of essential goods such as cooking oil and maize flour would drastically fall as the duo had fervently promised. Besides, many hoped that fuel prices would fall, leading to a better working and business environment.

Neither happened. Instead, the oil subsidy was scrapped, which sent prices skyrocketing. While that is believed to be a long-term strategy for solving the current economic mess, many feel they were not well prepared for the long haul.

Extrajudicial killings

As promised, President William Ruto organised his government to, among other things, solve the deadly menace of extrajudicial killings.

While that is a profoundly welcome move, it has not failed to attract controversy. The opposition leader has been on record as stating that the move to hold former detectives accountable is more of a political witch-hunt, a sentiment that may be shared by many who did not support Ruto for the presidency.

Accusing the President of politically targeting those who erected barriers to his bid to rise to power is within anyone’s right. However, to avoid losing the people’s confidence and political legitimacy, the government must be transparent in its actions and processes.

For example, the Ruto administration should set up a commission of inquiry into the extrajudicial killings to investigate and release to the public a truthful report.

And since the government came to power on an economic platform, it should be able to explain to Kenyans the current economic state, and what it is doing to free us from financial bondage and what to expect in the coming days.

There needs to be more than just promises to lower the cost of food in a year. Explaining the process of doing so and the part Kenyans are expected to play is key. In a nutshell, the government should be more transparent.

It should also regularly update Kenyans on the process and not merely promising a good ending. And the conversation on extending the presidential term limit points to a slippery trajectory towards dictatorship. Kenyans must remain eternally vigilant.