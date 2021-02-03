Transparency is the first-line Covid vaccine

Hope springs eternal that the much-awaited delivery of Covid-19 vaccines will repair the disruption occasioned by the global pandemic over the past one year.

But we could well remain in the muddle of abnormality if immediate measures to ensure transparency in the acquisition and distribution of vaccines for the coronavirus disease are not put in place.

The experiences of the past year have shown us that Covid-19 is not just a health and economic crisis; poor levels of accountability in the management of the pandemic by governments ensured that it quickly snowballed into a corruption crisis.

Various accountability concerns tainted the management of the pandemic in Kenya. Top on the list were concerns regarding the overpricing of crucial commodities required to manage Covid-19, purchase of substandard personal protective equipment (PPE) and embezzlement of commodities, including donated material.

Borrowing from our past, it’s clear that lack of transparency is a key threat to equitable access to vaccines in the absence of an open distribution system.

While various government officials, including Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, have pronounced various plans regarding Covid-19 vaccination, no comprehensive plan has been made publicly accessible to openly lay out the particulars, especially in regard to resources to be committed and allocation of the vaccines.

Great risk of diversion

Without an open plan, the vaccines are at a great risk of diversion to the black or grey markets upon their landing in Kenya. There is also a high likelihood that the more connected and privileged individuals will jump to the front of the queue to receive the jab at the expense of frontline health workers and others offering essential services and those with high-risk medical conditions earmarked for early access to the vaccine.

With the current limited supply of vaccines against the projected high demand, it is predictable that there will be a frenzied race for the drugs, increasing chances of their pilferage or diversion. Considering our vulnerable healthcare system, the Ministry of Health must act quickly to institute an open Covid-19 vaccine distribution system with robust surveillance and oversight mechanisms for transparency and equitable access.

Vaccines are essential to mitigation of the health and economic impact of the pandemic. The ministry needs to engage a broad range of stakeholders, including oversight institutions and non-state actors, in planning and monitoring of their distribution at the national and county levels.

We are at a critical turning point in the fight against Covid-19. Failure to immunise the vaccination process against corruption will slide the country in reverse motion and defeat the efforts to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

smasinde@tikenya.org