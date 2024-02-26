Transition to a carbon-neutral economy must incorporate a circular economy

We have probably all witnessed alarming pictures and videos of marine animals swimming around in oceans full of plastics. Every year, thousands of seabirds, turtles, seals and other marine mammals are dying after ingesting plastic or getting entangled in it.

The majority of Africa’s towns, rivers and coastlines are becoming increasingly polluted with discarded plastic packaging and other plastic waste, which can take up to 500 years to break it down.

Africa produces five percent and consumes four percent of global plastic volumes (according to World Health Organisation- Africa and World Wildlife Fund for Nature).

Although Africa is not yet a regional plastic pollution hotbed, with the lack of proper infrastructure, technology and tools to trace and contain plastic pollution, this is becoming an imminent risk.

The sixth United Nations Environment Assembly (Unea) is taking place in Nairobi and for many, the thinking is, are we making strides in addressing global warming or is this assembly another case of all talk and not enough action? The overall theme of Unea-6 is “effective, inclusive and sustainable multilateral actions to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution”.

Climate action and environmental sustainability are two sides of the same coin in tackling global challenges. Environmental topics such as biodiversity, circular economy, pollution prevention and control, oceans and water security, must be prioritised.

There can be no transition to a carbon-neutral economy without a transition to a circular economy, one where we keep resources in use for as long as possible and significantly reduce waste.

There are existing initiatives that aim to address various aspects of plastic pollution at the national, regional and global levels. According to Greenpeace, at least 34 African countries have taken action to either ban or tax single-use plastics, especially carrier bags, with Kenya, Rwanda and Eritrea leading the way on outright bans.

However, these initiatives tend to be fragmented and today, there is no global instrument in place to comprehensively tackle plastic pollution using circular economy principles.

While some have been hesitant to deal with the uncontrolled production of plastics, fearing it could impact jobs in traditional industries, research shows that circular economy interventions in the waste sector present an opportunity for job creation in many value chains, including plastic waste collection, reuse and recycling.

The African Union’s Blue Economy Strategy for Africa recognises pollution from chemicals and plastics as a key threat to the blue economy especially affecting fisheries, aquaculture, and tourism sectors which are key economic drivers for some African countries. However, it does not clearly outline the measures to be undertaken.

Financial institutions have an important role to play as one of the drivers of the transition to the circular economy. In the last five years, the European Investment Bank (EIB) provided Euros 3.4 billion to co-finance 118 circular economy projects globally in a variety of sectors and stands ready to do more to help meet the lending needs of its partners in this domain.

In response to ocean plastic pollution, the Clean Oceans Project Identification and Preparation (Copip) programme led by the EIB in partnership with KfW group and Agence Française de Développement (AFD), is currently identifying, assessing, and preparing for implementation of solid waste, wastewater and stormwater management projects in sub-Saharan African coastal cities that contribute to reducing the discharge of plastics to the oceans.

It is against this backdrop that the EIB organised a workshop in Nairobi, to share experiences from the COPIP Programme. Specifically, the workshop showcased two Copip projects that are underway in the East Africa region of Tanga, Tanzania and Mombasa, Kenya.

A key outcome highlighted was the need to address behavioural change among individuals and communities to take proper waste disposal as their responsibility and not just rely on local governments to handle it. This will encourage proper waste segregation at the source.

Further discussed was the need to provide local governments with technical support to be able to successfully design programs that enhance proper solid waste management.

Once properly designed, they need financial support to build the infrastructure and buy the much-needed equipment for effective implementation.

We must all be committed to investing in climate action and environmental sustainability around the world – and in our oceans. In particular, the EIB supports projects with circular economy business models, including those:

- that design products and materials with the aim of long-term use;

- aimed to optimise the lifespan of used products;

- that recycle end-of-life products, such as recycling of plastic waste; and

- that support circular economy solutions, such as enabling software/Applications/database solutions for the management and coordination of value chain networks and resource flows.