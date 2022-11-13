Transition from palliative fix to long-term measures

During a trip, mid-last month, to my native Nabutuki Village in Samia, Busia County, I noticed an unprecedented elemental phenomenon—extreme weather.

It’s ordinarily hot in western Kenya, thanks largely to the region’s proximity to Lake Victoria, but lately, the conditions are alarmingly extreme. Farmers there (many engage in and subsist on rain-fed agriculture) tell of weather-spawned disruption to their planting, weeding and harvesting calendar.

And the crops’ stunted appearance—said to be normal lately—is a natural harbinger of poor yield.

It’s such a coincidence that, while the COP27 conference on climate change in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, went down this past week, local news headlines led with stories of drought that has brought untold suffering to both man and beast in the country.

In these torrid economic times, most households can’t pony up the much money expended on foodstuff. Yet, for some, the situation has been compounded by the extreme effects of drought.

Unusually high temperatures have been recorded in the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, Canada, Australia, Greece, France, Cyprus, Saudi Arabia and the Indian sub-continent.

This even as a UN report warned that, if the globe further warmed by even two degrees Celsius, a quarter of the world’s population could face severe heatwaves every five years.

In Kenya, where experts say rising lake waters in the Rift Valley and the Lake Victoria Basin costs the taxpayer Sh4 billion annually, the National Drought Management Authority noted that more than 600,000 people in Turkana County alone were in dire need of relief food.

And political leaders told of armed conflict as South Sudan and Ethiopian herders invaded in search of food, pasture and water.

The “Kenya Economic Report” shows Turkana, though it accounts for only 13 per cent of the country’s total land mass, had poverty levels of 79.4 per cent, against the national average of 31.6 per cent.

The county had the highest number of hardcore poor, at 571,000 individuals, or 15 per cent of the national index. Some 10,000 children were malnourished while more than 600,000 mothers faced acute underfeeding.

And West Pokot, among the counties with the highest malnutrition rates, at 45.9 per cent, was above the 35 per cent national average.

In Baringo, rising lake waters inundated tourist destinations, hotels, restaurants, lodges, camps, schools, hospitals and homesteads, condemning many to a new reality of joblessness, vagrancy and uncertainty.

A report by a technical team formed to investigate the impact of geological changes in the region said 75,987 homesteads were affected.

As countries make policy, industrial and financial commitments and adjustments as part of the internationalist effort to remedying climate change, governments ought to put in place mitigating measures to cushion populations against the ravages of drought and lubricate adaptation to climate change.

Relief aid is, and should only be, a palliative measure. A lasting solution, including but not limited to a government-crafted transition to alternative economic lifelines for the people, should be found. Now.