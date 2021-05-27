Transformation of Kenya Meat Commission to power Big Four Agenda

President Uhuru Kenyatta Kenya Meat Commission kmc

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) factory in Athi River, Machakos County on May 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy | PSCU

By  Adhere Cavince

The dramatic facelift and injection of efficiency into the hitherto lackluster Kenya Meat Commission has come as a huge surprise to Kenyans. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.