Transform our food systems

As policymakers discuss climate change in Nairobi, smallholder farmers will be watching in anticipation of strategic direction from the government. In the last three years, farmers have faced a myriad of challenges, mostly climate-related.

Climate change and variability have led to the decline of food production. This has been attributed to the shortage of rainfall, locusts, fall armyworms, poor market linkages, high cost of production, quality seeds and fertiliser.

These challenges have made it difficult for the country to adequately feed its population or achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) against hunger.

As we edge closer to the SDGs deadline, there is urgency in deliberating on the future of food, which cannot be discussed in exclusion of the factors surrounding its production, distribution, and consumption.

To transform food systems, the government must take stock of the status of the agriculture sector and have priorities that are quick wins to cushion the country from hunger. Harness the opportunities of the upcoming short rains, projected to be El Niño. Leaders should work with experts to provide direction for interventions that address the effects of climate change.

Early preparations

First, there should be early preparations at the grassroots, especially the distribution of fertiliser and viable seeds to increase yields. While there is a policy on subsidised fertiliser, most smallholder farmers end up missing out on government support because they do not have transportation to and from some of the National Cereals and Produce Board offices that are mostly located in big towns.

A winning bottom-up initiative is capacity building on crop management at the grassroots. While there are many sources of information on farming techniques, the personal touch of extension workers/agronomists is more productive.

Another game-changing solution is diversifying food production. It entails encouraging farmers to expand production. A farmer can keep cattle, poultry, cuniculture, aquaculture and beekeeping can supplement household income.

Also, harvest run-off water during the rainy season and, since the government plans to build dams for irrigation, this is the right time for implementation. It is therefore important to use the climate change summit platform to lay a solid foundation for transforming food systems in Kenya.