Transform National Treasury

I support the calls to transform the National Treasury to an independent office. That would end the unfairness in disbursement of funds to the counties.

Clipping the powers of the national government over the Exchequer will ensure both levels of government are treated as equals during distribution of funds raised from the collected revenue.

The obtaining situation has reduced governors into beggars. They are forced to queue at the National Treasury pleading for funds from the Cabinet secretary, who behaves as if he owns the Treasury, to the extent that he prioritises the national government.

According to Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, the national government has been violating Article 225 of the Constitution, which provides for the establishment, functions and responsibilities of the National Treasury.

It also states that Parliament shall enact legislation to ensure expenditure control and transparency in county governments and establish mechanisms to ensure their implementation.

Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki said the Treasury cannot be fair to governors and independent when its head is appointed by the national government. We need an independent entity devoid of the Executive’s control to end bias towards the counties.

The Commission on Revenue Authority (CRA) made a similar call. Director of Economic Affairs Lineth Oyugi claimed the Treasury favours ministries’ departments and agencies at the expense of devolved units in the sharing of the national cake. She said in actualising Article 225(1) in the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act, Parliament erred by having Section 11 of the Act talking about establishment of a Treasury for the national government.

The Treasury should be an independent office under the Ministry of Finance and Planning. That will avoid the current situation, where it owes counties billions of shillings in outstanding disbursements. We should also avoid the situation whereby governors launch projects that they will never complete.



