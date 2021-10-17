Transform education so all can access quality, technology-enabled teaching

Global Education Summit.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (third left) and other African leaders during the Global Education Summit.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Reuben Wambugu

Group Managing Director Bridge Schools

Bridge Kenya

Education is a powerful driver of development and one of the strongest instruments for tackling poverty and improving lives, gender equality, peace, and stability.

