Traditional skills, communication vital in climate change mitigation

There is consensus that there is need for special efforts to record, disseminate and use traditional knowledge relating to climate change before it is lost. 

By  John Kakonge

Dr Kakonge is a former Ambassador of Kenya to the UN Office and WTO in Geneva

 In its recent report, the highly respected Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) draws stark conclusions on the state of the world’s climate. As stated by the report, the earth’s surface temperature will continue to rise in the next three decades and exceed the 1.5-degree centigrade increase threshold in the absence of aggressive cuts in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions. Across the world, climate change has already led to repeated episodes of major droughts, bush fires, floods, and famines.

