Traditional remedies vital to healthcare

Albert Einstein said, “Look deep into nature and then you will understand everything better.” Advancements in technology, industry and commerce may have distanced us superficially from nature but that has not changed our reliance on the natural world.

Beyond the physical goods — food, water, materials for shelter — nature also provides a multitude of health benefits. Nature has provided medicinal treatments for thousands of years and plant-based systems are essential in primary healthcare.

In its global report on traditional and complementary medicine in 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) said almost 90 per cent of its member states used traditional medicine. In its early stage, herbal medicines were widely utilised over many different countries, including Greece, as allopathic medicine, Ayurvedic medicine in India and Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The race to find a cure for Covid-19 has rekindled a renewed interest in traditional, complementary and alternative medicine (TCAM), which has been the bedrock of healthcare across communities for centuries. WHO and Africa CDC have developed a master protocol for clinical trials of traditional medicines for Covid-19 and established a regional Expert Advisory Committee to oversee the study of Covid-organics and other potential remedies.

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has played an active role in the global war on the coronavirus. China has shared TCM therapy, effective prescriptions and clinical experience for dealing with Covid-19 with more than 80 countries and regions.

Herbal remedies

China’s National Administration of TCM says at least six drugs have proven effective in fighting Covid-19 with over 90 per cent effectiveness among 74,187 patients across the nation as of March 24.

Two of these — Healthouself Formular 3 and 5 — now available in Kenya, have been used as a complementary prevention therapy, alongside other treatment options to manage SARS-COV-2 in China.

More than 80 per cent of Africans rely on traditional medicine for their healthcare needs, says WHO, whose regional office for Africa has, over the past 20 years, spearheaded a regional strategy endorsed by Heads of State in 2001, to promote TCAM in health systems. The gains include TCAM policy formation in 36 countries; research promotion, like establishment of research centres; and inclusion of related courses in the curricula of healthcare training institutions such as universities.

As with Ebola, HIV and other diseases, whenever there is a new disease, traditional and Western medicine come forward to offer solutions. In the past decades, the developed world has seen an ascending trend in the utilisation of complementary or alternative medicine, particularly herbal remedies, to treat a wide range of health concerns.

A proper policy and practice response to increasing TCAM use requires an in-depth insight into the nature of their use, profile of users and the drivers and barriers that facilitate and limit their use.