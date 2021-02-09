Nationalistic trade promotion drives are likely to impede AfCFTA agenda

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has come into effect this year. Albeit at a slow pace, AfCFTA is among Africa’s biggest feats this century.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a reawakening wave that it’s time Africa focused on growing its enterprises, particularly in manufacturing. Africa Agenda 2063 aims, in part, to spur industrialisation to create opportunities for the 1.2 billion citizens, mostly women and youth.

Africa is home to the fastest-growing economies and abundant natural resources, arable land and human capital, yet most of the residents languish in abject poverty while a few exploit access to resources to grow own wealth and prosperity.

The one-size-fits-all economic model seems not to have achieved postulated economic development to many Sub-Saharan countries, as evidenced by the collapse of the manufacturing sector.

While in 2019 I spearheaded promotional activities for Kenya’s manufacturing sector in Eastern and Central Africa as part of a drive to enhance intra-Africa trade, findings show that even basic commodities that can be produced in Africa are imported, largely from China, India and Europe.

We found out that Democratic Republic of Congo shelves were flooded with Chinese and European goods compared to value-added goods from Africa — a trend in most African countries.

African governments should ask the leading exporters to the continent to invest more here and allow our countries access to their markets duty-free and on a non-reciprocal model of trade agreements like America’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

Africa is a net importer, the very reason for the exportation of jobs from the continent. Intra-Africa trade has plateaued at 15 per cent over the decade as exports to the rest of the world are dominated by primary goods. AfCFTA is anticipated to unlock this by increasing intra-Africa trade to over 52 per cent.

Economic transformation

A large part of the OECD or G8, and the newly industrialised countries, have largely depended on manufacturing and value addition in their economic transformation quest. Manufacturing has increasing returns to scale, which is more wealth multiplication; export of natural resources leads to decreasing returns to scale with primitivising effects on economies, hence poor performance.

Higher duties and standards on value-added goods are aimed at protecting industries in the destination markets and obtaining raw goods to enhance manufacturing and exports by the destination markets back to the source markets.

At the same time, flooding of value-added goods are a real threat to manufacturing. No wonder, for example, we have countries with no tea bush or coffee tree but are leading exporters of tea and coffee, fetching high returns and job creation.

Africa’s continued tolerance to nationalistic and regional demarcation along overlapping trading blocs will slow the drive towards a ‘United States of Africa’, which is answer to aspirations to transform it to a middle- and, ultimately, high-income continent.

Africa must, therefore, boldly rethink and assert its economic and political power and goodwill to ensure both the AfCFTA and African Economic Community (AEC) are realised immediately and as planned in the next decade, or even earlier. Africa must ensure that its quest to enhance manufacturing and value addition is pursued boldly and aggressively as an immediate continental deliverable.

Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa-to-Africa market shares are 17, four and five per cent, respectively, making no meaning for inward-looking trade promotion drives to such small markets.

“Buy Nigeria, Build Nigeria” and “Buy Kenya, Build Kenya” and others will impede timely realisation of the “Africa We Want” through, in part, AfCFTA.

The 55-strong African Union (AU) member states must focus on “Manufacture Africa, Buy Africa, Build Africa”. Else, full realisation of structural transformation and economic development for Africa will remain a mirage.

Mr Biwott, a former chief executive officer of Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (Keproba), is a consultant. peterbiwott2009@gmail.com.