Trade in services key to Kenya’s economic recovery

e-commerce

E-commerce has played a key role in the liberalisation and transformation of the Chinese economy - offering a number of lessons to countries like Kenya.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Adhere Cavince

The Covid-19 pandemic remains the most lethal cause of global economic suppression with millions of jobs already lost. Countries are struggling to stay afloat and cushion populations from the economic and health implications of the virus. Developing countries are particularly hard hit with many households fast regressing towards poverty.

