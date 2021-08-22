Trade can employ youth

Looking for a decent and well-paying job nowadays is like looking for a needle in a haystack. In my odysseys, I have come across uncountable young graduates talking about the frustrations of acquiring gainful employment.

Regrettably, many have given up hope of ever being employed in this competitive and saturated labour market.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of young people join tertiary institutions while the same number of graduates are churned out. Many flock to the big cities in search of elusive white-collar jobs for the rest of their lives. Sadly, others engage in criminal and immoral activities to put food on the table.

According to the World Bank, youth comprise 34.5 per cent of Kenya’s population with a million of them entering the job market every year. Acute youth unemployment is a milestone around many an African government’s neck. Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicates the nine out of every ten unemployed Kenyans are below 35 years.

The adverse impact of Covid-19, coupled with economic depression, could be termed as the last straw that broke the camel’s back. The pandemic has disproportionately affected millions of young people; the widespread redundancies and unprecedented high unemployment rates speak volumes.

Although not every unemployed youth longs to be an entrepreneur, that seems to be an alternative to the astronomical unemployment quagmire.

Kenya is experiencing profound demographic, economic, political and technological changes every day, hence the need for young entrepreneurs to take advantage of those niches and to haul themselves up with their bootstraps. There are unparalleled investment opportunities for aggressive, passionate, and entrepreneurial-minded young people.

The national and county governments should offer financial incentives like low-interest loans and lower taxes, as well as skills and markets, to young entrepreneurs instead of dispensing largesse to them. Let their imaginations run riot now.