Trade bloc key to post-Covid recovery plan

The Covid-19 pandemic is a health and economic crisis. Developing and emerging economies such as Kenya are vulnerable to its devastating effects. Lives and livelihoods are threatened due to desperate measures put in place to mitigate its spread.

That a large proportion of the population depends on the informal sector makes matters worse. The downturn in economic activity raised worries of extreme poverty in Africa. There is pressure on governments to mobilise resources to battle the impacts of the virus.

Kenyans have shown resilience amid the disruption. In his 2021/2022 budget speech, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani raised beacons of hope to Kenya’s recovery trajectory. “Building Back Better: Strategy for Resilient and Sustainable Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth” had brilliant proposals.

Hasten recovery

Affordable credit to micro, small and medium enterprises through the credit guarantee scheme and a favourable business environment will hasten recovery through jobs and incomes.

But this positive trend can only be achieved with rapid Covid vaccination programmes and acceleration and strengthening of capacity to trade. President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ambitious plan to vaccinate the entire 26 million Kenyan adult population by the end of next year is well-thought and the right step towards recovery.

The population in Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to grow by 3.4 per cent in 2021, from last year’s contradiction of 1.9 per cent. The WTO report on strengthening Africa’s capacity to trade estimates its trade in goods and services at three per cent of global exports and imports. But it foresees a 7.2 per cent rise in world merchandise trade volumes this year, from last year’s 9.2 per cent drop, due to the Covid-19 disruption.

The creation by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) of a prolific market hub of 1.2 billion people will be significant for sustainable and inclusive swift post-Covid-19 recovery.







