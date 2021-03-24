Toxins in plastic hamper circular economy dream

An estimated 0.03kg per person is consumed in Kenya daily. Even with the government’s effort to reduce plastics through the 2017 ban, most consumers are not aware of health risks that some of plastics expose them to, instead seeing only the environmental aspect of a clean country.

Humans are exposed to a variety of micro plastics and toxic chemicals through the use of plastic consumer objects and plastic packaging. Many common plastics we use in our daily lives — such as office staplers, plastic toys and paints — contain leach hazardous chemicals, which disturb the body’s hormone system, which can cause neurological impairments of unborn babies.

Studies by Endocrine Society and the International Pollutants Elimination Network (Ipen)show some plastics also cause cancer, male infertility, birth defects and diabetes.

With the country championing circular economy and zero waste, we could end up with a ‘toxic economy’ if the toxins used in plastics are not banned. With the increase in population, plastic production could double, increasing acute and chronic diseases and deaths from exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

Circular economy

Kenya Vision 2030 recognises the need for a sustainable waste management system in order to handle industrialisation, in line with the social pillar. The circular economy is based on rethinking, redesigning use of materials, reusing and recycling.

But its biggest challenge is sustainability. Ipen’s report, “Toxic Loophole: Recycling Hazardous Waste Into New Products”, found out that consumer products, including toys made from recycled electronic waste, are contaminated with toxic chemicals.

Kebs and Nema should finalise the final draft on Environmental Management and Coordination (Toxic and Hazardous Industrial Chemicals and Materials Management) Regulations 2018 and come up with an effective policy on recycled plastics, lest the circular economy turns out to be the hidden cost of a plastic planet.