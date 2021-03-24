Toxins in plastic hamper circular economy dream

Circular economy

The circular economy is based on rethinking, redesigning use of materials, reusing and recycling.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Patricia M. Kombo

Officer in charge of social media

Centre for Environmental Justice and Development

What you need to know:

  • Studies show some plastics also cause cancer, male infertility, birth defects and diabetes.
  • With the increase in population, plastic production could double, increasing acute and chronic diseases and deaths from exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

An estimated 0.03kg per person is consumed in Kenya daily. Even with the government’s effort to reduce plastics through the 2017 ban, most consumers are not aware of health risks that some of plastics expose them to, instead seeing only the environmental aspect of a clean country. 

