Towards an effective framework for extending affordable credit to MSMEs

Banks are increasingly interested in understanding the diversity across consumers and their ever-changing needs and expectations.

They are keen to understand the operating environment for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), particularly coming out of the United Nation’s World MSMEs Day, which was celebrated on June 27 this year.

This is the day when the world takes stock of MSMEs’ potential contribution to sustainable development as countries build back better and stronger from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the global level, the United Nations estimates that MSMEs account for 90 per cent of businesses, 60-70 per cent of jobs and 50 per cent of global GDP.

This places MSMEs at the centre of sustaining livelihoods, in particular among the working poor, youth, women, people living with disability as well as other special groups in vulnerable situations.

Back home, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, MSMEs account for about 40 per cent of GDP, employ about 15 million people and account for about 80 per cent of businesses.

There is, therefore, a need for special focus on MSMEs’ operating environment with a view to mitigating the challenges they face and enhancing their access to essential services.

A better understanding of the MSMEs ecosystem would be very foundational in designing the regulatory environment, coaching the entrepreneur behaviour and formulating financial sector strategies for supporting access to and utilisation of financial services.

To effectively do this, it is important to consider that the more granular information about the MSMEs ecosystem is, the better.

From the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) standpoint, the banking sector is making significant strides in reaching out to this special category of borrowers and seeking opportunities for de-risking them.

We acknowledge that MSMEs are unique, and the banking sector has resorted to being responsive to their needs.

The KBA in 2021 undertook a survey to, among other things, characterise MSMEs’ demand for loans.

Findings showed their demand for bank loans is guided by four important features as identified by more than 80 per cent of the MSMEs surveyed.

These features – outlined below – and ranked from the most important to the least important, paint a picture highlighting areas of policy interventions and potential channels to grow the supply of credit to MSMEs.

First, 89 per cent of MSMEs say there is a mismatch between their needs and the design of the financing products on offer.

This speaks to the need to align product design features to the needs of the MSMEs; a reason that informed the MSMEs’ survey that KBA conducted.

Here, the technology carries the potential to enable banks to reach MSMEs, at say 3.00 am when Mama Mboga needs to buy her stock at Wakulima market and be able to repay the facility before the close of the day (sometimes even before 10.00 am) when stocks are sold off.

To the Mama Mboga, what matters most is the availability of financing and her profit from the trade after loan repayment.

To many of these vendors, keeping a relationship with a readily available (24/7) lender is critical.

Financial literacy programmes

Second, close to 86 per cent of the MSMEs indicated unawareness of the loan opportunities made available by banks; a finding that highlights the role that financial literacy programmes and enhanced marketing can do.

Third, and as reflected by 85 per cent of the MSMEs, the loan amounts that this category seeks determines their decision to approach a bank for a loan or not.

A majority of MSMEs seek smaller loan sizes at a higher frequency than the traditional loans, to enable them to take advantage of random opportunities that emerge in their spaces.

Related to this finding is what is perceived as an unfavourably lengthy list and demanding paperwork that precedes a formal sector loan disbursement.

This, coupled with the slow processing that characterises formal loans, disincentivises them to seek a formal loan.

Finally, the cost of loans is surprisingly the fourth most-important factor cited by 84 per cent of the MSMEs.

The discussion on reducing the cost of finance needs to be accompanied by laying structures for widening the product offerings and making MSMEs aware of the financing options.

The four factors highlight the need for a strategy that takes on board the input of the MSMEs if their financing is to be enhanced.

Banks through KBA, for instance, have rolled out some initiatives seeking to improve MSMEs’ access to finance.

A critical case in point is the KBA INUKA Enterprise Development Programme, which was launched in 2018.

This is a mentorship programme seeking to support optimal operations of MSMEs with the ultimate objective of de-risking their business operations and enhancing their capacity to access bank finance.

MSMEs under the programme are trained in financial management, entrepreneurship, business and strategic planning, cashflow management and financial record keeping.

More than 50,000 enterprises have been trained across the country and more than 15,000 businesses in the informal settlements helped to register their enterprises and generate tax PINs.

These enterprises can now open business bank accounts, access government procurement opportunities and also establish consumer trust.

These enterprises also get to learn a lot more from their peers on platforms offered by the KBA.

As a result, the MSMEs have cumulatively accessed more than Sh3.4 billion from the banking sector.

While this intervention has had some impact, there is scope to scale up access to bank finance via concerted efforts by the relevant agencies.

In my view, for MSMEs to be effectively served in a sustainable manner, a three-pronged approach, akin to a three-legged stool, is needed.

The legs would comprise a coordinated strategy with critical input from the government, the banking sector and the MSMEs.

In this regard, a comprehensive MSMEs’ development financing strategy and policy – laced with an elaborate understanding of their financing needs and their operating environment, as well as an established financial literacy programme – carries a lot of promise for the enterprises.