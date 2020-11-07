Tough road that awaits Biden ahead

No event in recent political history has drawn as much jubilation as the election defeat of President Donald Trump. Almost 150 million Americans went to the polls, reflecting the passions that this most virulently divisive, disruptive and chaotic presidency unleashed on both sides of the aisle.

Initially, the slow release of election results evoked uncertainty and fear as the race seemed too close to call for three days.

But by last evening, Joe Biden’s was unsurpassable. Media found no merit in Trump’s accusations of fraud, but on Friday night Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito issued instructions to election officials in Pennsylvania not to count some ballots.

The jubilation over the president’s exit is tempered by the fact that Trump clearly has strong support.

Despite his disastrous handling of the deadly and economically ruinous pandemic, and his lack of sympathy for its hundreds of thousands of victims, some 10 million more Americans voted for him now than in 2016. That level of support will give moderate Democrats in power the reason to reject the bold changes the country is crying out for.

Much more important, Biden’s election does not imply a reckoning for what is the most urgent challenge America faces: fixing the broken system that had seen disaffection rise to a level that enabled an abhorrent and often chaotic Trump defeat Hillary Clinton.

Presidential election

The extended wait for the final result has revealed fascinating details on how the presidential election is conducted. It is organised by each of the 50 states. There is no national election commission. Unbelievable as it might seem, the presidential election winner is announced by the media.

Using sophisticated tools, media houses calculate each state’s announcements of vote tallies, and when they have sufficient data, they pronounce the “projected’ winner of the presidency, as well of Senate and House races.

Getting Trump out of the White House means we will have a calmer, saner and more thoughtful president. But not necessarily a much better and fairer America.

In 2016, Clinton dropped significant parts of her progressive platform in order to attract more corporate and Wall Street backers. I wrote in these pages in September 2016 that this was likely to see her lose. She did.

The same almost became true of Biden and the Democratic Party. They, and the media, used the coronavirus disaster to bludgeon Trump day after day with its human and economic free fall. Biden repeatedly said he would restore American decency, amity and values, and would care for everyone. He never spelled out any programme of change, in order to avoid creating concern from donors. Few turned out to see him.

Trump had regular rallies that attracted tens of thousands. I have never seen any American president enjoy such passionate support. His supporters actually loved him.

As the New York Times wrote in a front page article last week Trump was responsible for “record-low unemployment rates, supercharged confidence levels and broad-based gains in personal income” before the coronavirus hit, benefiting not just the intended super-wealthy but lower income workers and African Americans.

No media gave him credit. For years, it hammered Trump daily. He deserved it but one can imagine that it angered his huge base, unified and strengthened it. So the media played a huge role in exacerbating the divisions Trump so ardently sought.

To save America and themselves, Democrats must become much more self-critical and act boldly. They should link their very raison d’etre to the uplifting the oppressed African Americans and the tens of millions others who have been pushed to extreme marginalisation by the deepening inequalities of extreme capitalism.

Such an approach does not seem likely under Biden who is past his prime. To win this election, Biden and the Democratic Party leadership had taken a hard, moderate turn after he won the primaries. On the campaign trail, he denied he had ever entertained progressive thoughts – “I have NEVER said I would ban fracking” he would repeatedly thunder – and he openly began vetting Republican leaders like Ohio’s John Kasich for a Cabinet position.

Such an election strategy was certainly acceptable as way to defeating Trump. But as I wrote six months ago, Biden could not defeat the tough talking Trump; only Trump could defeat Trump.

Pollsters blundered

That is why many in America had thought a forceful, clear headed progressive Democrat leader like Bernie Sanders would have been a more effective challenger for Trump. But Sanders was anathema to the moderates who constitute the Democratic establishment, as he would directly pose a threat to their hold on the party. They risked even getting Trump re-elected.

Once again, the pollsters blundered, having overwhelmingly predicted an easy Biden victory and a “blue wave” that would produce a Democratic majority in the Senate. Speaker Nancy Pelosi had said they would win up to 20 additional seats, but they in fact ended up losing seven, and did not obtain a Senate majority either. Biden ended up carrying no “coattails,” and this was the first time in decades that a new president did not produce majorities for his party in both houses.

The pollsters and the media did not get anything wrong. They were partisan and made a conscious attempt to bestow on Biden the critical gift of being seen as the frontrunner. One of Trump’s worst impacts was in pushing the media to take a totally partisan, pro-Democratic stand, and losing a huge chunk of credibility.

The multitudes have been ignored, as Democrats have turned to Wall Street and corporate donors who are rewarded with policies that buttress their bottom lines. The leadership has consistently fought against younger progressives who have wide appeal.

Biden promises to heal these divisions. He is a decent and caring person. He must pursue his inner instincts and engage with the millions who feel the sting and anger of acute deprivation.

As long as there is disaffection in the population, there will be no stable peace in America and demagogues will keep emerging. The killing of Blacks continues. There is a tough road ahead for the Biden administration. We must push it to do the right thing.