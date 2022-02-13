Total inclusion for people with epilepsy overdue

Epilepsy

Talking about epilepsy is the only way to demystify the myths and misconceptions associated with it.

Photo credit: File

By  Dorothy Pamella

Communication and media student

Maseno University

The International Epilepsy Day is celebrated every second Monday of February to promote awareness on epilepsy. The theme for this year’s event is “friends and inclusion”.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.