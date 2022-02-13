Total inclusion for people with epilepsy overdue

The International Epilepsy Day is celebrated every second Monday of February to promote awareness on epilepsy. The theme for this year’s event is “friends and inclusion”.

But inclusion of the patients and those affected by epilepsy cannot be attained unless the myths surrounding the disorder are debunked.

Epilepsy is a chronic non-communicable disease of the brain that affects around 50 million people of all ages That makes it the most common neurological disease.

The nearly 80 per cent of these people, living in low- and middle-income countries, account for 0.5 per cent of the global disease burden.

Although the social effects vary by country, the stigma and discrimination surrounding epilepsy are often more difficult to overcome than the disease itself. Statistics show the prevalence of epilepsy in Kenya is 18.6 per 100,000 population.

About 70 per cent of epilepsy cases can respond well to treatment and be controlled. Unfortunately, about 75 per cent in developing countries do not get the treatment they need due to the attitudes towards the disease.

Many people associate it with witchcraft or curses by their ancestors, hide their sick relatives and friends and believe it is contagious. That is detrimental to the management of epilepsy as it increases stigma and discrimination.

The stigma discourages people from seeking treatment as they attempt to avoid being identified with the disease. Other gaps include lack of accessible and affordable healthcare.

Kenya has only about 25 neurologists, neurosurgeons and epileptologists—experts in epileptic seizures and seizure disorders—most of whom are based in the cities.

Propagate factual information

Scaling up of awareness through airing of matters pertaining to epilepsy in the mainstream media can help to propagate factual information about the disease in all cadres of society so that its management can be a joint effort by individuals, families and the community.

Local channels such as barazas and gatherings like at churches, schools and funerals can help to create awareness.

Treatment can be integrated in the most primary healthcare system in rural areas. Community health volunteers can be assigned to identify and follow up treatment and management of patients in the communities and caregivers encouraged to not lock patients in the house and also be educated on how to manage them at the family level.

Information is power, and that is the only way forward to gain support from all individuals to help to manage and eradicate the discrimination and prejudice associated with epilepsy. Talking about epilepsy is the only way to demystify the myths and misconceptions associated with it.

That will be a two-fold approach. Stigma will be reduced as good health-seeking behaviours is embraced, immensely contributing to reduction of the treatment gap and also enhancing inclusivity.



