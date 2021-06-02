Top legal trends firms can pivot to succeed in this age

At the turn of the millennium, the legal industry had a simple, fixed template for working: a lawyer had solutions for all and any type of problem. Today, the sector is undergoing disruptions that have changed how it works and caters to client needs. Traditional legal services are losing their allure, replaced instead by emerging trends that have changed the way of working and made the industry more pronounced, and which compel lawyers to adopt or risk being left behind.

Working virtually has increased productivity, networking abilities and client reach — lawyers who previously confined themselves to clients within their geographical reach can now work globally through digital platforms and services. Law firms that want to thrive in the new virtual legal world must swap their manual processes for digitally enabled approaches. These include tools that streamline outdated processes and simplify onerous administrative tasks.

At a time of remotely-held court sessions, when physical court attendance has become less of a demand, the allure of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) has risen. A simple phrase captures recent trends in the field of (ADR): “more, not less”. And there is a knock-on to this trend: “sooner rather than later.” ADR is well past its “trendy” point. It has grown exponentially, at least from the perspectives of those who prefer or use it most. ADR allows disputing parties to find solutions peacefully, often out of court. Its appeal is that it is cost-effective, takes comparatively little time, and often preserves the best interest of the parties involved.

Conduct regular legal audits

“Part of the legal industry’s slow but stable growth has been its resistance to change. Historically, lawyers have been resistant to embrace new technologies and innovation, which makes sense given that the law is based on precedent. And sticking to the ‘tried and true’ might have worked in the past, but I have also watched over the past 20 years as others tried the new and grew. Last year was the catalyst legal needed, and the coming years hold opportunities for smart legal departments and law firms to consider.” — Mori Kabiri, Founder and CEO at Counself Inc.

To minimise the possibility of hidden risks derailing organisational progress, it has also become necessary to conduct regular legal audits. Kenyan laws and regulations require companies and state corporations to be fully compliant with their laws and regulations, failure to which the entity’s officials may be exposed to civil and criminal liability. The biggest benefit is that audits identify a business’s legal liabilities and risks beforehand and develop a way of averting potential lawsuits and penalties. Lawyers who specialise in legal audit are in demand, particularly by organisations, such as pharmaceuticals and those in mining and energy, whose business makes them easy targets of lawsuits.

At the same time, increasing efficiency is vital to running a law firm profitably. This need has created a demand for outsourced legal processes. Many law firms are opting to outsource tech-savvy talent for roles that don’t require legal knowledge to reduce expenses that eat into profitability. Tied to this is a necessity to extend into overseas markets to expand customer bases. It is estimated that the global services market will surpass $8 billion by 2022, a vast service market that is particularly enticing to law firms.

Finally, with rising competition, a good marketing strategy can help your practice stand out in a sea of lawyers. Studies show that some people start their search for a lawyer online. A still significant number wants a lawyer close to them. A simple way to optimize your law firm’s search prospects is to have clients review your website or add a Q&A or FAQs page to your blog or company website. It also helps to ensure your website is mobile-friendly since most people browse on their phones.

Technology advances are inevitable and permanent. For legal practitioners, it helps to think ahead of the curve to stay ahead of the pack. In 2021 and beyond, we must proactively use growth mindsets, including turning market drivers like legal tech into opportunities.