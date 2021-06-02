Top legal trends firms can pivot to succeed in this age

Scale of Justice

Law firms that want to thrive in the new virtual legal world must swap their manual processes for digitally enabled approaches.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Gad Ouma

Advocate of the High Court of Kenya

G.M Gamma Advocates

What you need to know:

  • The legal industry is today undergoing disruptions that have changed how it works and caters to client needs.
  • Traditional legal services are losing their allure, replaced instead by emerging trends that have changed the way of working.

At the turn of the millennium, the legal industry had a simple, fixed template for working: a lawyer had solutions for all and any type of problem. Today, the sector is undergoing disruptions that have changed how it works and caters to client needs. Traditional legal services are losing their allure, replaced instead by emerging trends that have changed the way of working and made the industry more pronounced, and which compel lawyers to adopt or risk being left behind.

