It is a truth universally acknowledged that individuals of great talent and opinion often hold valuable lessons from which we can glean profound insights.

For Eliud Wekesa aka Yesu wa Tongaren, there exists within his character a fabric of invaluable lessons rooted in plain commonsense—a trait quite extraordinary among contemporary men and women of the cloth.

Yesu wa Tongaren exhibits a vigour of life and loftiness of spirit that some affirm he is, indeed, Jesus Christ, the Son of the living God. As for whether he is or not I cannot tell. But there are threads of character embedded in his spirit that the vast cathedral of the world can learn from.

Modesty, that virtue embraced by those of humble and content disposition, finds its embodiment in his clerical and everyday affairs.

His concern is solely the preservation of his modesty, devoid of ostentation or flamboyance. He traverses his days without the indulgence of a personal motor vehicle, eschewing opulence in his sartorial choices.

While numerous preachers lay claim to miraculous healings, resurrections and even the casting out of demons, he humbly professes to have accomplished the transformation of water into tea—a miracle nearly every individual has performed.

Equality, that noble concept yearned for by many, finds its exceptional embodiment in the person of Yesu wa Tongaren. His disciples, strikingly diverse in gender, possess names that defy conventional gender norms—a noteworthy testament to his commitment to equal opportunity.

Equality

One of his female disciples is called Nabii Benjamini, a name typically ascribed to boys. How intriguing it is that a man of such unassuming nature should succeed where many esteemed minds of our country falter—discovering solace in the embrace of equality!

Asceticism, a virtue intimately understood by Catholics, particularly through the priestly vow of poverty and celibacy, has regrettably been overshadowed by an alarming proliferation of materialism and avarice within the ranks of the clergy—manifestations not confined to Protestants.

Yesu wa Tongaren stands as a beacon of defiance: He alone among the clergy is devoid of an M-Pesa till number or bank account. He exemplifies a modicum of manners that might inspire emulation in a world irrevocably fixated on material possessions.

Individualism, that rare trait of those audacious enough to think independently and boldly articulate their convictions, has become an exceedingly scarce commodity. But the esteemed Yesu wa Tongaren, unperturbed by the critiques of even his own kin, resolutely remains steadfast in his unwavering message. Astonishingly, he even dares to celebrate Easter at an unconventional time—in July.

In this tumultuous era, with the nation in the grip of transgressions committed by a cult leader in Shakahola, Yesu wa Tongaren tenderly offers solace through his way of life. Perhaps it is this man, the object of our jests, who holds the modest consolations we so desperately seek.

As our eyes scan the magnitude and vastness of the world for pacific solutions, probably gazing intently on the land of Tongaren may offer modest consolations.