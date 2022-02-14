Tone down the rhetoric

BBI launch uhuru raila ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre), Deputy President William Ruto (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch of the BBI report.

Photo credit: Rebeccah Ndungu | DPPS
JosephG

By  Joseph G. Muthama

Lecturer

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

What you need to know:

  • One of the most prominent characteristics of Kenyan politics is falsehood and propaganda.
  • Let politicians tone down their rhetoric and uphold constitutional standards and the rule of law.

There is a Chinese proverb that goes: “A speech will either prosper or ruin a nation.” Oftentimes, during the electioneering period, political mudslinging and altercations are the norm. As we approach the August general election, political temperatures are soaring, peculations rife, opinions divided and political alignments rampant. 

