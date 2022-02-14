Tone down the rhetoric

There is a Chinese proverb that goes: “A speech will either prosper or ruin a nation.” Oftentimes, during the electioneering period, political mudslinging and altercations are the norm. As we approach the August general election, political temperatures are soaring, peculations rife, opinions divided and political alignments rampant.

The latest public altercation and besmirch between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, Dr William Ruto, speak volumes about their political estrangement. Since the now-famous March 2018 ‘Handshake’ between President Kenyatta and his erstwhile political archrival, ODM party leader Raila Odinga, the ruling Jubilee Party has never been the same again. Its manifesto is now a dead letter after the ‘marriage of convenience’ called UhuRuto, a coalition since consigned to political oblivion.

Worse, the Jubilee leadership tussle culminated in the Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga factions. The duo’s political differences have morphed into personal antagonism. And their lieutenants continue to uttering baloney and reckless inflammatory remarks.

Falsehood and propaganda

One of the most prominent characteristics of Kenyan politics is falsehood and propaganda. The proliferation of rogue, grandiloquent and flamboyant politicians and merchants of misdemeanour and impunity is worrying. Sadly, zealous sycophants with no obeisance of the law have become rampant.

Deep-seated political differences and ethnic animosity are imminent harbingers of political conflagration and instability. Let politicians tone down their rhetoric and uphold constitutional standards and the rule of law. Kenya is in dire need of peace- and development-oriented leadership.

“For the great enemy of truth is very often not the lie — deliberate, contrived and dishonest — but the myth— persistent, persuasive and unrealistic,” so said John F. Kennedy.