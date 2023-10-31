Today, we walk in Karura Forest 

We welcome Britain’s King Charles III to Kenya on his first visit to the Commonwealth since his coronation. In Nairobi’s Karura Forest, the lungs of our city that my mother, the late Prof Wangari Maathai and very many others fought to save, he will honour her legacy for which she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2004.

I, along with many others, will have the honour of sharing Karura, the oasis it represents for our city thanks to the foresight of brave friends of this forest over 30 years ago. Central to that is protecting our green, urban spaces.

The world over, they hold significance in the mental and physical wellbeing of residents, safeguarding biodiversity and securing lives and livelihoods. Karura Forest is Africa’s largest urban green space, at least 50,000 people visit a month, over 300 people are employed here and families depend on the forest for their income.

These are causes and spaces worth fighting for. In the struggle to save Karura in the late 1980s and into the ’90s, environmentalists, university students, politicians, religious leaders, community members, neighbours and human rights defenders were beaten, bruised and battered in their efforts.

Beautiful green space

My mother and the women of the Green Belt Movement, which she founded, were patient, persistent and committed in their quest to liberate this forest. They came back every time hoping to plant another tree, a tree of resistance, to say that this forest belongs to the people of Nairobi, and Kenya, and should not, and would not, be privatised.

Our allies played a huge part with banks, businesses and the British High Commission organising and lobbying for our cause. Everybody came together.

I remain inspired by the deep sense of hope that propelled the movement to save this beautiful green space. When in the late 1980s Wangari Maathai decided Karura Forest would be a fight worth fighting, she did not think it would be possible to achieve in her lifetime.

She often spoke about her hope that her children’s children would one day walk in the forest. The thought was a distant dream. Her courage to hope for a better way, not necessarily for herself or her children, is most motivating.

Protecting our natural world

This understanding remains critical if we are to effectively tackle the climate crisis in a way which doesn’t leave anyone behind. Amid all the challenges in our world, we need to rediscover the sense of hope my mother and the King share, and find new leaders ahead of their time, like they were for that generation. In Karura Forest this week, young leaders will be there with me as we walk with the King.

What a privilege it is to enjoy something as simple as a walk in a forest in Nairobi to remind us of the importance of protecting our natural world, not only for the sake of nature but, most importantly, when done right, it also transforms lives and livelihoods and builds communities.

Every time I come home to Nairobi, I am humbled by the fact that Karura does not need us; we need it. Today we reflect on how by preserving this forest, we have protected ourselves.

We would all be the poorer, in every respect, without these green spaces. As the King said at an event for my mother in 2013 at Kew Gardens, in London, “She had an infectious spirit, a sense of optimism and a deep sense of hope. She understood the link between poverty and the natural environment.” Today, we honour this spirit of hope and optimism.