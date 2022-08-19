Tobacco harm reduction has immense life-saving potential 

Kenya has a problem with cigarette smoking. Too many people are dying from tobacco-related diseases as smokers try unsuccessfully to give up their habit.

Although global evidence suggests Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) can significantly cut smoking rates and minimise the risks posed by cigarettes, too often this innovative policy is met with suspicion and opposition.

How to overcome those obstacles and save lives was the central focus of delegates at a recent Global Forum on Nicotine (GFN) in Warsaw, Poland.

THR is a policy of moving adult smokers away from traditional combustible cigarettes, which cause most tobacco-related illnesses, towards less risky alternatives, such as vaping products and oral nicotine pouches.

Swedish snus

According to the French national Health Barometer, 700,000 cigarette smokers in France have quit, thanks to vaping.

In the UK, around half as many Britons now vape and the majority are ex-smokers.

The ‘Swedish snus’– a modified oral tobacco pouch – has been effective in reducing smoking and tobacco-related disease in Sweden, which has the lowest cigarette smoking rates in Europe.

The US Food and Drug Administration has endorsed snus as less risky than cigarettes and allowed snus to be advertised as lowering smokers’ risk of “mouth cancer, heart disease, lung cancer and stroke”.

Furthermore, some nicotine products have been found to be more than twice as effective at helping smokers to quit as traditional nicotine replacement therapies such as lozenges, gums and patches, which are on the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines.

Yet policymakers have shown resistance to Tobacco Harm Reduction in Kenya and other low-income and middle-income countries, where about 80 per cent of global tobacco users live.

Misguided regulation, over-taxation and even prohibitions of THR products are foiling their life-saving potential, delegates at the GFN heard.

Denying smokers access to and information on THR amounts to an infringement of their human rights at a time when almost two in every three smokers in Kenya want to quit cigarettes, yet only a small minority succeed.