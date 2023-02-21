To win anti-corruption fight, first address ‘the fight against the fight’

There is no doubt that corruption in Kenya is widespread and deep-rooted in the body public.

It has become a way of life, embraced by the citizens and their leaders. Those among us who engage in corruption love it while those who don’t engage in the vice tolerate it. This is evident in the “National Ethics and Corruption Survey 2021” report, which indicated that over half of Kenyans do nothing at the individual level to support anti-corruption initiatives.

Although Kenya has over the years implemented various anti-corruption initiatives, corruption has refused to go away. Instead, it has continued to reinvent itself with its perpetrators always designing new trends and patterns of perfecting it.

We must admit that corruption remains a major challenge in all spheres of Kenya’s governance, and continues to cause grave harm to citizens. This behoves us, as a nation, to inquire into the question of where the problem lies and take urgent and decisive remedial measures.

In my view, the fight is two-fold. First, there is the fight against corruption, which many Kenyans know. But behind it, there is a second one, the fight against “the anti-corruption fight”. Sadly, while law enforcement agencies aim their guns at the corrupt, there are other ‘fighters’ contemporaneously aiming their guns at the anti-corruption fight.

Each of these two fights has its players and, unknown to many, the fight against the fight is the biggest challenge that has bedevilled Kenya since Independence. And, to win the former, we must first fix the latter.

Otherwise put, the main reason why Kenya is still grappling with the corruption challenge is that, as a nation, we often direct our energies and resources towards the fight against corruption but do little about the fight against ‘the anti-corruption fight’.

In my view, notable strides have been made in the fight against corruption. The country has established anti-corruption institutions—such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)—and enacted relevant legal and policy frameworks to fight the vice. We have even entrenched the fight in the Constitution.

Remarkably, most public officials tasked with the anti-corruption business are patriotic. They discharge their duties with zeal and zest. However, their efforts do not always yield proportionate outcomes due to the ‘other fight’.

Global model

For the avoidance of doubt, the recovery, particularly by the EACC, of billions of stolen public property witnessed in recent months is evidence that if we removed the obstacles to a full-scale anti-corruption war, Kenya would become a global model for national prosperity.

So, what is the ‘fight against the fight’? This entails all efforts, initiatives and resources directed towards defeating or undermining the fight against corruption.

The fight against the fight is designed to ensure that law enforcement agencies do not fight corruption but only appear to be doing so. Most of the actors in this category are largely unseen. More often than not, they are very powerful or influential government officers, business people and other persons affected by the anti-corruption policy of the day. Here, the public interest does not matter. What matters is private, political or other sectarian interests.

Depending on where they are respectively placed, merchants of the fight against the fight do different things, albeit towards a common goal.

They are felt through the outcomes of their underhand ventures, which include the politicisation of anti-corruption initiatives, compromised independence of anti-graft bodies, weak and ineffective integrity laws, unmeritorious appointments, selective law enforcement and lenient and non-deterrent sanctions for corrupt conduct.

Kenya has the potential to win the fight against corruption. But it must first tame the fight against the fight. This is, however, no easy venture. It calls for genuine political will and commitment by the highest levels of government and all other actors towards public accountability.

The success of the economic reforms and prosperity promised by the Ruto administration could be realised sooner than anticipated if the challenge of corruption is mitigated. To effectively deliver to Kenyans, the presidency should take lead in deliberate efforts to free Kenya from the yokes of corruption.

Needless to say, President William Ruto has all the arsenal required to end corruption in the country. Additionally, he is brave, intelligent and energetic. He only needs to win the war on ‘the fight against the fight’ and be assured of victory in the anti-corruption effort.