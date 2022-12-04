To protect groundwater, we must improve sanitation in urban areas

Groundwater forms the most important source of water supply in many urban, peri-urban and rural parts of Kenya.

This water is used for growing food, cooking, drinking and watering animals. It is also used for industrial processes. Water helps recharge rivers and other wetlands.

However, most underground aquifers are vulnerable to pollution due to poor sanitation and lack of sewerage systems.

In Kenya, only 33 per cent of households have access to basic sanitation facilities; 9 per cent defecate in the open whereas 40 per cent of households still lack hygiene facilities.

A recent report by the Water Services Regulatory Board shows that sewerage sanitation coverage across the country stands at 16 per cent, with only 23 out of 47 counties having sewer connections in their urban centres.

Pollution

Globally, the World Health Organization estimates that some 3.6 billion people still use poor-quality toilets.

These inadequate sanitation systems spread human waste into rivers and lakes, contaminating groundwater.

There is an urgent need for every person to access a good sanitation system to protect groundwater from pollution.

This, therefore, calls for the government to effectively lead efforts in managing groundwater for sustainable usage.

Private sector players also need to leverage their skills and efforts to holistically help improve access to sanitation to save groundwater from contamination.

For Kenya, one of the major hindrances in trying to keep groundwater safer is the lack of adequate financing.

Kenya needs some $12.9 billion in investments to expand and improve water and sanitation services to keep groundwater safer.

However, the current budget is about $5.6 billion. This calls for innovative financing mechanisms to break barriers and enhance inclusion.

Water crisis

Micro-financing water and sanitation solutions are some of the many innovative models that can be adopted to help solve the water crisis locally and elsewhere and boost the livelihood of those in need.

Kenya should embrace such innovative approaches and collaborate with local stakeholders to guarantee access to sanitation for all and in the long run protect groundwater.

Further, there is a need to mobilise support and resources at the highest political level to proportionally prioritise sanitation and hygiene in national development plans.

That means that apart from seeking financial support from governments and donors, countries should endeavour to explore financial mechanisms to ensure people have access to better sanitation. This is the only way to protect our groundwater.