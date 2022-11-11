To make Kenya’s GMOs journey a success, state needs support

Two major developments that have happened in the country in the past months will shape the agriculture sector moving forward.

First is the lengthy dry spell that has disrupted farming activities in various parts of the country, pushing millions to starvation, and second is the cabinet decision to lift the decade-long ban on farming and importation of genetically modified (GM) crops.

The bold decision by the government was largely informed by the severe drought, which has not only become frequent but has dampened the country’s food security prospects.

The Kenya Kwanza government must be commended for taking the bulls by the horns in terms of seeking solutions to some of the challenges facing the agriculture sector. This is because the debate on GM crops has been on the cards for so long, but had largely been swept under the carpet.

That said, the government through the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation has for over 10 years participated in the development of three genetically modified crops namely maize, cotton and cassava. This research should, therefore, not have been done in vain.

Lower cost of production

The Agriculture Sector Network, therefore, fully backs the decision by the government to adopt the growing of genetically modified crops. This is because of its potential to not only increase our food output but also lower costs of production and put more money in farmers’ pockets.

So how is the lifting of the ban likely to catapult the various agriculture sectors? Let us start with manufacturing. The government two years ago adopted commercial farming of Bt cotton in a bid to revive the floundering textile and apparel sector.

One of the reasons the industry is on its knees is due to pests that include African bollworm, which used to attack the conventional cotton variety leading to lower production.

Bt cotton is resistant to pests and diseases like alternaria leaf spot, which means increased yields and low cost of production that will enable our industries to have plenty of raw material to process. A hectare of well-farmed Bt cotton yields an average of 1,000 kilos as compared to 300 kilos from conventional variety.

With increased production, Kenya will be on track to lifting the manufacturing sector to contribute 15 per cent to the country's gross domestic product as per the country’s target. Similarly, the livestock sector is expected to benefit from the growing of Bt cotton and GM cassava as the two can be used as animal feed ingredients.

Cottonseed cake is used as a protein ingredient; which Kenya currently imports. Growing our own would lower the cost of animal feeds that now remain out of reach for many farmers.

Maize reliance

Our reliance on maize has also been blamed for the high cost of animal feeds. Cutting dependence on the grain through the use of carbohydrate sources like GM cassava has the potential of reducing rising cost of animal feeds.

Just like cotton, GM cassava is resistant to drought and other tough climate conditions, thus its wide cultivation due to better variety would boost its production as a food crop and animal feed.

Lastly, Bt maize promises to make Kenya food secure as the cereal is our staple. Research shows that maize yields three to four tonnes per hectare, from the current average of 1.8 tonnes from the conventional type.

Kenya imports up to 10 million bags of maize annually to cover a deficit that arises after the country harvests some 40 million 90kg bags of the produce annually. With increased production, imports would not be necessary.

Bt maize is also resistant to stem borer and the fall armyworm – two of the most devastating cereal pests – and reduces chances of aflatoxin attack. Kenyan farmers spend billions of shillings trying to control these pests, pushing up production costs. The Bt maize, therefore, promises to put more money in farmers’ pockets.

The government needs support in ensuring Kenya’s GM story becomes a success. We need to increase awareness of the benefits of GM crops even as experts work to iron out concerns such as losing control of their own seed systems by farmers as well as the lack of local policies and laws to regulate the industry.