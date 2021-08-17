To fix the economy, we must first mend our toxic politics

Mwai Kibaki

President Mwai Kibaki and PM Raila Odinga sign the Grand Coalition deal on February 28, 2008.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Cotu boss Francis Atwoli

By  Francis Atwoli

Secretary-General

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Kenya)

Kenyans are being asked, covertly and overtly, to choose between fixing the economy and fixing the politics. The question is, are the two independent of each other and, if not, what comes first?

