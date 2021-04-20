To finance 35pc BBI proposal, counties must boost own revenue

Jeff Mundia

The Nairobi Farmers Market general manager, Jeff Mundia, at one of the grocery shops in the market on Kiambu Road on March 20, 2021. Market fees are among county revenue streams.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Sheila Yieke  &  Kevin Osido

What you need to know:

  • We must be conscious of the disconnect between existing revenue collection and policy objectives.
  • There is a need to consider how to guide counties to establish some common frameworks.

Over the past weeks, the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) and The National Treasury put together a training for technical staff of the county assemblies. These included assembly clerks, fiscal analysts, county budget officers and legal officers and also civil society organisations that engage with county governments and the public.

