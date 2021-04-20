To finance 35pc BBI proposal, counties must boost own revenue

Over the past weeks, the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) and The National Treasury put together a training for technical staff of the county assemblies. These included assembly clerks, fiscal analysts, county budget officers and legal officers and also civil society organisations that engage with county governments and the public.

CRA is mandated to make recommendations on the financing of and financial management by county governments as required by the Constitution and national legislation. It also recommends the basis for equitable sharing of the revenue raised by the national government between the two levels of government and among the counties.

Following an IEBC resolution on enhancement of county governments’ own source revenue (OSR) in 2015, The National Treasury, under the auspices of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Forum (IBEC), organised a national conference on the subject.

It recommended a National Framework Legislation to regulate the introduction of additional taxation powers by the counties and in line with Articles 209 and 210 of the Constitution and Section 161 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) 2012.

Let us address underperformance of counties’ OSR. An inter-agency working committee formed to develop a policy and legal framework to support counties’ OSR was approved by the Cabinet on August 14, 2018. The County Governments (Revenue Raising Process) Bill is in the Second Reading in Parliament.

A CRA study has identified a wide range of revenue streams for counties — at least 100 reported ones and several hundred fees and charges. But this reflects an inconsistency in reporting, often the same or similar sources reported under a slightly different name.

Revenue collection

In fact, most of the revenue is collected from a handful of sources. But not all revenue streams are suitable for revenue enhancement efforts, including user charges, which are based on payment of a fee for accessing a service. Health services, for example, should not be targeted for revenue enhancement lest they make vital medicare inaccessible.

As we grapple with the possibility of the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 (Building Bridges Initiative) becoming law — which enhances revenue allocation to counties from 15 to 35 per cent— we must be conscious of the disconnect between existing revenue collection and policy objectives.

The justification and design of taxes, fees and charges in counties is not clear and, in most cases, was ‘inherited’ from the local authorities without adequate review and refinement. Let counties focus their revenue improvement efforts on a few sources with a clear policy rationale, the greatest revenue potential and are cost-effective to collect.

A legal review by CRA found that counties cannot rely on transitional provisions in the Constitution but need their own legislation. However, this creates inconsistencies and a proliferation of rates, bases and approaches to administration of revenues.

There is a need to consider how to guide counties to establish some common frameworks, to ensure consistency while allowing discretion to local contexts, as appropriate.

For county governments to effectively enhance their own source revenue streams, they will also have to deal with weak or absence of rate payers’ databases, human capacity, ineffective enforcement, high cost of revenue collection where counties spend more to collect less, lack of revenue systems, revenue collection loopholes and leakages, lack of investment in rate payer education, matching fees and charges to services and political interferences, among others.

Counties will have to innovatively initiate processes that will ensure that over-reliance on the national government is minimised, including an Integrated County Revenue Management System. Above all, they must ensure effective public participation in the exercise of their fiscal responsibility.

Mr Osido is executive director, County Governance Watch; kevinosido@gmail.com