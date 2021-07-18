To end neonatal deaths, let’s fight intrusive bacteria

Breastfeeding

Due to the underdeveloped immune system, the premature baby has a higher risk of death than one born at term.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Catherine Maina

Nephrology nurse

What you need to know:

  • In 2019, Sub-Saharan African region had the highest neonatal mortality rate, at 27.5 deaths per every 1,000 live births.
  • Ministry of Health data show the country loses 86 newborns daily — four deaths per hour.

July is Group B Streptococcus awareness month. The Group B Streptococcus bacteria are normally found in the digestive tract and lower reproductive system in both men and women. In women, however, the bacterium can ascend through the birth canal to the unborn baby, causing to premature birth, a leading cause of neonatal deaths.

