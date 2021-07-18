To end neonatal deaths, let’s fight intrusive bacteria

July is Group B Streptococcus awareness month. The Group B Streptococcus bacteria are normally found in the digestive tract and lower reproductive system in both men and women. In women, however, the bacterium can ascend through the birth canal to the unborn baby, causing to premature birth, a leading cause of neonatal deaths.

In 2019, Sub-Saharan African region had the highest neonatal mortality rate, at 27.5 deaths per every 1,000 live births. Ministry of Health data show the country loses 86 newborns daily — four deaths per hour.

And despite impressive strides since 2005, attributed to the introduction of free maternity services and enhanced awareness of hospital deliveries, we are not out of the woods yet. Hence the need for awareness of these rather common bacterial infections with Group B streptococci.

Waters of pregnancy, called amniotic fluid, are there to protect, insulate and feed the unborn baby. When they break, we expect the baby to be ready to be born. Group B streptococci climb through the birth canal to attack the covering of the baby where these waters are found. This spontaneously leads to premature breaking of waters, exposing the baby to stunted growth, infections and in severe cases, premature births and intrauterine deaths.

Although most women carry Group B streptococci without it causing a problem, it is important to watch out for burning sensation and irritation in the birth canal and unusual discharge which can be mistaken for yeast infection.

Higher risk of death

But recurrent ‘yeast’ infections must be tested for Group B Streptococci. If positive for the bacteria, the woman should be referred to the obstetrician, who then plans for intravenous antibiotics for her. Antibiotics will normally be given when labour starts or if waters break, whether in labour or before.

Due to the underdeveloped immune system, the premature baby has a higher risk of death than one born at term. Even in the developed countries, a preterm baby has increased risks of death and severe illnesses. It would be prudent for us to prevent premature births — and identifying and treating Group B Streptococci is one way of doing this.

Men also carry these bacteria; and although sex in pregnancy is alright, women can get it through sexual contact as well. Normally, the bacteria will not show a sign or symptom. But they will cause issues if too many for the body.

Pregnant women should always go to the hospital if they note decreased or no foetal movements in pregnancy, increased number of kicks in a day, hotness of body and premature breaking of waters or labour pains.

We can collectively reduce some of the preventable risks by early detection and prompt interventions. We should not bury our head in the sand like proverbial ostrich and frequently treat mothers for urine infections and yeast infections while we could easily test for Group B Streptococci and plan for effective antibiotic treatment at labour or when waters break. This is how we insure our tomorrow — premium-free.