To end corruption in the country, top leadership must be in driving seat

In his speech at the Mashujaa Day national celebrations held at Uhuru Gardens on Thursday, President Willliam Ruto spoke powerfully on the need for the country to decisively tackle the scourge of corruption.

The pledge by the Head of State is significant in two main ways. First, it signals the government’s recognition that corruption, if not tamed, will eat into the resources required for delivering on commitments in the agricultural, manufacturing, housing, health and all other sectors.

Besides, his pledge demystifies the critical role of leadership in the war on corruption, which is largely to blame for most of our national challenges.

These include insecurity, delayed justice, runaway unemployment, high cost of living and poor health. It pains to see citizens in drought-stricken counties staring at death for lack of food and water when, ironically, the media is awash with tales of some public officials looting billions of shillings from public coffers.

Many Kenyans, including those who engage in corruption, acknowledge that it’s a bad thing for us.

Despite the notable milestones realised by EACC and other agencies, there is still much more to be done to free Kenya from the shackles of corruption.

The quest to exorcise the demons of corruption from Kenya has preoccupied all government regimes since Independence.

Over the years, successive governments have assumed power on the platforms of bringing accountability in the management of public affairs.

Various laws have been enacted and institutions established to deal with diverse aspects of repairing our moral fabric. And some commentators have, erroneously, viewed this as sufficient. Unfortunately, it’s not.

As demonstrated by countries that have registered meaningful progress in the fight against corruption, for instance, Hong Kong, Singapore, Denmark and Rwanda, an effective attack on corruption requires much more.

Clearly, legal and institutional frameworks alone are not enough. So, what more should Kenya do? Many things.

Missing links

One of the missing links in Kenya’s anti-corruption process over the years has been the absence of the leadership’s commitment to integrity and anti-corruption strategies at all levels.

For instance, heads of public entities cannot escape blame for the embezzlement of funds by officers under their supervision.

No accounting officer can legitimately claim that they didn’t know how public funds under their care and control were stolen.

Being at the helm, accounting officers should provide ethical leadership and lead by example in implementing strong accountability measures.

Also, boards of state agencies are established to oversee the operations of public entities. Where are they when public funds are looted, one must ask?

Similarly, in a county where the senior leadership is committed to integrity and accountability, public funds cannot be lost.

Therefore, the rot in our counties can only point to a failure of leadership. Notably, the conduct and performance of public officials are largely influenced by the policies and practices of the top leadership.

That means if the leader, at whatever level, says that there shall be no corruption, so shall it be.

Remarkably, the government has emphasised the need to promote the independence of the Judiciary, ODPP and EACC in its effort to end the corruption menace.

While this is critical, the environment in which the institutions operate, and the laws that they enforce, are equally paramount.

For example, if the agencies have insufficient budgets, and lack the political will or strong laws, independence cannot yield much on its own. These requirements can only be addressed with leadership commitment in all the relevant offices.

To effectively tame graft, therefore, the leadership at all levels of the national and county governments must be ready, able and willing to not only support but also facilitate anti-corruption efforts.

Of necessity, the government must implement measures to hold to account heads of institutions who fail to prevent theft of public funds under their care.