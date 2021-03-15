To drive UHC, mind youth

The 2019 census shows adolescents and young people (AYP) as more than 70 per cent of the population. Their sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR), one of the most sensitive and controversial issues in international human rights law, is among the most important.

These rights are guaranteed in various treaty documents. The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (Cedaw), which indicate girls’ right to health, includes their sexual reproductive health (SRH) and delineates governments’ obligations to protect them. The World Health Organization recognises the need for governments to focus on AYP reproductive health to accelerate universal health coverage (UHC).

Speaking at the recent virtual Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC 2021), President Uhuru Kenyatta highlighted the need to engage with and empower young people with the knowledge and skills to take charge of their health. He noted that they are key in driving momentum towards UHC and should not be sidelined.

This is reflected in various policy documents and commitments but is not implemented due to poor support, funding and programming targeting adolescents and youth. This demographic poses challenges for the healthcare system due to their rapid physical, intellectual and emotional development.

UHC is an opportunity for renewed attention to meeting their needs through stronger health systems. Counties’ health service planners must focus on developing county-based quality of service standards for AYP by domesticating the global WHO standards. That will improve quality so that AYP find it easier to obtain the healthcare, particularly in reproductive health, that they need to protect, promote and improve their health and wellbeing.