To defeat Al-Shabaab, all must stop paying ransom

Somalia-based Al-Shabaab is cash-strapped and has resorted to blackmailing nations for ransom to release prisoners of war and other hostages.

Terrorists have long used ransom to boost their financial capability to recruit and maintain their activities. The terrorist group has suffered an immense loss of key financiers after Kenyan multi-agency security teams crippled their jihadist activities in the country and cut off sources of funds, rendering them powerless. It is, thus, fast adopting the modus operandi of terror groups in Syria and Iraq of kidnapping for ransom.

Providing money or property to terrorists fuels their activity and encourages kidnapping for ransom. The latest victim of the Al-Qaeda affiliate’s blackmail is Cuba. Two years since the kidnapping in Mandera of Cuban doctors Landy Rodriquez Hernandez and Assel Herrera Correa in Somalia, Al-Shabaab is still ‘auctioning’ them to Havana.

Ransom

They are buoyed by the ransom payout by Rome for aid worker Silvia Romano, seized by the terrorists in 2018 and trafficked to Somalia. Ms Romano was rescued by the Italian foreign intelligence service in collaboration with Turkish and Somali officers. But the payout is responsible for the spate of kidnappings of foreigners, especially at the Kenyan coast and on the long Kenya-Somalia border.

In Somalia, Al-Shabaab is a parallel ‘government’ with structures and hierarchy and interests in the mainstream politics of Horn of Africa’s most unstable nation. But though keen to sponsor a few of its rank and file into the political class, its financial status does not allow it to. With elections highly contested and (s)elective seats sold to the highest bidder, it rushes to make a quick buck to fill its coffers.

Insurgency thrives due to lack of political goodwill after outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo failed to fulfil his campaign promise of ridding the war-torn country of Al-Shabaab. Politicians continue to sabotage its recovery from decades of civil war and political unrest.

The election impasse has emboldened the terrorist group, indirectly enabling it to infiltrate politics. Unfortunately, the political issues at the root of the instability hardly receive attention as the counterterrorism agenda.

Guns for hire

Underhand dealings with Al-Shabaab is the greatest impediment. It is obvious that they are guns for hire against the Opposition’s calls for electoral processes. The current political temperature has given the terrorist group the green light to exert itself even more, so much so that it is seeking funds to sponsor its own candidates, including sympathisers, to parliament and other positions of authority.

Al-Shabaab is on a spree to demand for ransom from individuals and nations alike so as to fund its political ambitions. It is only prudent for the world to ignore this archaic tactic and explore other means of rescuing their citizens without falling into Al-Shabaab’s shallow trap.