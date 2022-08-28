To cure perennial low voter turnout at polls, digitalise electoral process

The Independent Election and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) released preliminary turnout of voters at 14, 164,651 out of the 22,120,458 registered to vote in the August 9 general election. That represents a 64.5 per cent voter turnout. The final outcome shall be evident once electors who were identified using the manual register have been tallied.

Based on the commission and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, there were 27,857,598 citizens which the electoral agency had budgeted to register as voters. And the number of individuals issued with a national identity card (ID) is 29,566,678, according to the National Registration Bureau.

In the 2017 General Election, the electoral body registered 19, 611,423 Kenyans. In the five years to 2022, it managed to register an additional 2,509,035 Kenyans, translating to a 13 per cent per cent increase. In the electoral cycle 2013-2017, IEBC data show there were 14, 352, 533 registered voters. That increased to 19,611,423. Therefore, the number of voters added to the register grew by 5,258,890—an enormous 36.64 per cent increase.

Comparing the two electoral cycles shows a slight change between 2017 and 2022, with only an 13 per cent increase, while 2013-2017 recorded a 36.64 per cent increase.

Election register

The analysis of the 2022 poll register further divulges that the number of enrolled women was 10,865,569, or 49.12 per cent of the total voters, and the roll of men (11,254,889) was 50.88 per cent. This demonstrates that women are still underrepresented in the election register and, by extension, the voting process.

To address the issue of apathy in our electoral process, therefore, there is a need to enhance transparency through calibration of the procedure.

The country being a growing democracy, embracing development in legal jurisprudence is an ongoing process. There is, therefore, a need to increase the use of technology, in line with other democracies. That would reduce manpower and in the process deliver acceptable electoral outcomes.

Contextual understanding and merits of the Electronic Electoral System (ESS) is essential to ensure acceptance and compliance by all stakeholders. The advantages include, first, that the EES would help to reduce the heavy cost of printing of ballot papers overseas, which, ultimately, results in exporting the much needed local jobs.

Secondly, ESS would establish an in-built audit trail of all ballots assigned at the polling station—to ensure verification if the need arises. Thirdly, the system ensures that once an elector casts their ballot, there is a receipt generated to confirm the action. This enhances verifiability.

Fourth, to maintain confidentiality, the receipt indicates only the details of the polling station without releasing any information about the elector. Fifth, the cast ballots are electronically transmitted to a tallying centre, where the results are tabulated in real time only to be released publicly at the conclusion of the election.

Human labour

Sixth, ESS is aimed at reducing the interface through human labour in the polling process, hence deterring electoral malpractices.

Seventh, through the use of the emerging blockchain technology, the country can restructure election processes, which addresses key concerns of being vulnerable by creating the capacity to trace all activities. That would address the perennial malaise in the elections, whereby ballots go missing with the numbers and results reconfigured.

There is a need for the incoming administration to urgently address this technological electoral development. To enhance our democracy, there is a need to uphold the key tenets of electoral security—accuracy, accountability, verifiability, integrity and transparency.

For a start, we can pilot with the by-elections likely to happen in the near future.