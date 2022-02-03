To combat deserts better, take a leaf from Chinese

Kenya’s forest cover has dropped from 10 per cent of its surface area at independence to six per cent due to deforestation. Over 80 per cent of the country is arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs), characterised by relatively low amounts of annual rainfall, which results in drought and floods.

The 16 million ASAL residents (30 per cent of the population) are marginalised and, hence, suffer high rates of poverty. Since they earn their living principally through a mix of pastoralism and small-scale agriculture, the increasing impacts of climate change will exacerbate their vulnerability as productivity of lands reduces, threatening food security, occupations and biodiversity due to desertification.

Kenya is among 105 countries that pledged at the COP26 meeting to end and reverse deforestation by 2030. And the Paris Agreement provides a framework for financial, technical and capacity building support to the countries that need it.

Having benefited considerably from improved relations with China in sectors like infrastructure and education, Kenya can partner with the Chinese to fight the threat of desertification and, hence, climate change.

Beijing started the Three North Shelterbelt Development Program (TNSDP), or the “Green Great Wall”— the network of shelterbelts and tree plantations across the entire region in the north — in November 1978. TNSDP is designed to hold back the expansion of the million-square-kilometre Gobi Desert after forest reserves were depleted by recurrent wars, fires, land reclamation and indiscriminate logging. By 1949, its total area of desert, denuded hills and wastelands was 240 million hectares.





The Great Green Wall, the world’s largest such programme was to establish 35 million ha of shelterbelt forests from 1978-2050. It would use aerial seedling where the soil is less arid and offer cash incentives to farmers to plant trees and shrubs in the more arid areas. It has helped to hold back sandstorms, boosted water conservation and improved conditions for farming and livestock breeding.

A Unep report puts the negative effect of deforestation on the economy by 2010 through reduction in regulating services at Sh3,650 million yearly, over four times the cash revenue of deforestation. Decreased river flows in the dry season reduces water supply to irrigation agriculture, which cost the sector Sh1.5 billion in 2010.

It reduced hydropower generation by Sh12 million, with a multiplier effect on the economy through power shortages. Increased wet-season flows lead to erosion and sedimentation, resulting in less productive soils, which increases nutrient content in fresh water systems, reducing inland fish catch by Sh86 million.

Research has shown that young trees absorb more carbon dioxide; hence, that will help us reduce our carbon footprint faster. Mitigation of desertification through deforestation will also improve food security, boosting livelihoods and health.