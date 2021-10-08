To better CBC, government should listen to criticism

The government had good intentions in reviewing the education system through the introduction of the competency-based curriculum (CBC), but it has done things the wrong way.

Questions about CBC by distinguished academics have fallen on deaf ears save for the time Ms Amina Mohamed served as the Cabinet Secretary for Education.

Through CBC, we have seen a rapid resurrection of colonial era curriculum reform practices. To begin with, CBC was implemented without recommendation of an education commission. The government seems to believe that curriculum reforms can be done without public participation. The curriculum for grades 1, 2 and 3 was hurriedly piloted in 2018.

Recommendations of the summative evaluation of a CBC team appointed by CS Mohamed and chaired by Prof Laban Ayiro were ignored by the government after the President directed that CBC be implemented in all primary schools in grades 1, 2, 3 in January 2019.

Colonial-era approach

There has been no pilot-testing of the CBC for grades 4 and 5. This shows that the government has taken a pre-1948 colonial-era approach to curriculum reforms. Parents have no say in what their children learn and how they learn it.

Formative evaluation of the curriculum of each grade cannot be done before the curriculum for the next grade is implemented. This is not the case with CBC.

Education CS, Prof George Magoha, has dismissed prominent critics of CBC, who include Dr Hillary Barchok (Bomet governor), Dr Wandia Njoya, Mr Wilson Sosion, Dr Emmanuel Manyasa and Mr Benjamin Sogomo, as busybodies, noting nothing will stop the government from implementing the system.

Education is too important to be dominated by a few know-it-all people, who falsely claim that 8-4-4 focuses on content and CBC focuses on skill. Content is just as important as skill and they are not mutually exclusive.

For a fact, the 8-4-4 system put a lot of emphasis on making children trainable and self-reliant. Those who could not pass to join universities ended up at technical training institutions and results are there for everyone who cares to see.

It is apparent that the Jubilee government wants the curriculum to be implemented at all costs - without evaluation and revisions.

That may end up to be a costly mistake. Well, no curriculum is permanent, thus, just as 8-4-4, CBC implementers should listen to criticism and do things right for the sake of learners.

The Ministry of Education, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, Quality Assurance Standards Directorate and Kenya National Examination Council have plenty of education experts, who should listen to the concerns of key education stakeholders.

Education experts

Yes, the task of improving the school curriculum can only be led by education experts, but views of all should be considered. Meanwhile, academics and experienced educationists should continue to point out areas that need to be addressed with CBC just as they did during the implementation of the 8-4-4 system.

So what is the best way forward? KICD should conduct formative and summative evacuation of CBC. Summative evaluation should be conducted by a team of curriculum experts who have not been involved in the development of CBC. In addition, KICD should ensure that curriculum for the next classes is piloted in few schools, evaluated, and revised before implementation in all schools

Second, the government should sit down with critics of the curriculum, including those who have gone to court and listen to their concerns. Curriculum is developed through consensus and should not be imposed on parents.