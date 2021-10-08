To better CBC, government should listen to criticism

Grade 4 CBC exams

Grade 4 pupils solve a word puzzle at Nyeri Good Shepherd School on March 8, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Ogula Namwonza

Chairman of Society of Educational Research and Evaluation in Kenya

The government had good intentions in reviewing the education system through the introduction of the competency-based curriculum (CBC), but it has done things the wrong way. 

