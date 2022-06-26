To beat obesity, try eating healthy, exercising and watch your weight

Statistics tell a story in numbers that words may not. Yet data without a story is nothing but algebraic spaghetti. Kenya has been placed at a 7.5/10 obesity risk in adults and 4/11 in children by the Global Obesity Observatory.

Besides being a lifestyle disease, obesity predisposes people to a plethora of ailments—from cardiovascular diseases to chronic kidney disease, cancers, diabetes and a low immune response. Treating these consumes more than a half of any nation’s budget.

Fat cells are not just innocent dormant stores of caloric happiness; they actively release a slew of chemicals, some of which increase the level of oestrogen in the body. Too much oestrogen, coupled with other factors, encourages some cells to mutate and become cancerous.

Other chemicals render body cells insensitive to insulin, which beckons the onset of type 2 diabetes. Insulin is a hormone that helps cells of the body to absorb glucose from the blood for their utilisation. The cells are locked and insulin is the key to unlock them.

Cells starve

Without insulin, there is a high level of glucose in the blood while the cells starve. This triggers the brain hunger centre. It then causes one to eat more food in an attempt to feed the hungry cells. But since the cells are insensitive to the ‘key’, the sugar only increases in the blood as it has nowhere to go. Talk about having a key to a bad lock!

This basic knowledge should help us to investigate the nutritional value of our locally available foods. The goal of every adult must be to decrease the number of calories eaten and increase the amount expended. That is the simplest way to lose weight. Not fad diet, starvation or influencer-hyped “detox”.

Obesity is, by no means, being curvaceous (and the African God knows He created us with just the right number of curves). It has much to do with body mass index (BMI) and waist-to-hip ratio. It is vital that every adult knows their height and weight. Everybody has a healthy body weight target according to their height and structure. These details are better explained to you by a nutritionist.

False sense of security

Some people eat anything and never gain weight—which gives them a false sense of security. The body can still store fat in other organs—such as around the heart and liver, as visceral fat. It is vital to exercise for better overall health. Exercise awakens the immune system and helps to release good chemicals that counter the bad ones from the fat cells. It opens up blood vessels, increasing blood return to the heart, and triggers a happy centre in the brain, causing a momentary high.

Obesity is not a preserve for the middle class as recent articles in a leading newspaper may have us believe. Food delivery apps are not to entirely blame for our collective laziness and aversion to physical activity. If they were, then only the middle class and the wealthy would be obese. But the United Kingdom’s National Health Service data show obesity is more common among people of low socioeconomic status. Poor access to quality education about food and no money to regularly buy fruits and vegetables.

Better food choices

Good education is supposed to inform better food choices. People living below the poverty line have little, if any, access to quality education about food groups. They, therefore, eat whatever they can to help them sleep and wake up to continue eking out a living. We can use public forums to educate people.

On their part, the Kenyan middle class is in a rat race to live large and show off—outdoing one another at eating highly processed food and drinks and limiting physical activities. You can use food delivery apps to order healthier foods but everybody wants to order oversalted fries and some breaded chicken. Poisons pretending to be vitamins. We then recruit our children into our own bad diets, essentially cutting off their life expectancy.

Obesity must concern the Ministry of Health enough to have a dedicated clinic in every Level 5 hospital. It works in the UK. If public hospitals won’t do it, let private hospitals take up this role. People want to lose weight and adopt holistically better lifestyles. They just need some guidance. Somebody need to step into these oversize shoes—even though they might be a decade too late.



