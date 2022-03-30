To beat exam cheating, let’s grub its roots

It is quite disturbing that the examination cheating phenomenon has stuck with us. Whereas Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has downplayed this year’s incidents, we can only hope that the vice did not spread as feared. For the credibility of the country’s education system is cast to doubt.

Also, cancellation of the exam is not only costly but an injustice to the many honest hardworking candidates.

Cheating in an exam is not an instantaneous affair; it is planned well in advance. Parents, teachers, examination handling officers, students and other accomplices dot the food chain. For instance, some schools charge candidates extra fees in readiness for any ‘opportunity’. Contrary to popular opinion, the malpractice is not the preserve of the unprepared. It is normal, and some students look forward to it, especially if their school had set z precedent.

The malpractice speak volumes about our moral fabric. It’s unimaginable how adults sit down to teach children to be dishonest. Here, the least that students learn is that nobody can succeed without shortcuts. It’s the same country where the election process is never trusted.

For selfish reasons such as promotion, teachers sacrifice their integrity. Other players are motivated by short-term financial gain while parents want assurance that their children will qualify for good academic programmes.

Those teaching at institutions of higher learning will tell you about their fights with students who believe in exam cheating. Lecturers often come across students who cannot express themselves in writing yet they qualified for college admission.

Curbing exam cheating

Consider a student who cheats all through their studies till they become teachers or medics, for example. The harm that such scoundrels cause to humanity is unfathomable. Yet, our myopia leads us into assisting them to climb the ranks.

The Ministry of Education should continue liaising with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations so that all miscreants involved are arraigned. Further, it should seek to craft a law that will mete out a deterrent sentence to any culprit proven beyond doubt.

Let’s not imagine that the Competency-Based Curriculum will curb cheating; of course, CBC has summative exams that will still be stolen. Exams remain part of any education system. We must look into ways of ensuring that each learner obtains their rightful grade that equally places them in their rightful careers.

Countries such as France and Singapore have tough entry exams for college students. Whereas we may not always copy-paste what happens elsewhere, such should motivate us into finding local solutions.

Other players, for instance the Teachers Service Commission, must serve teachers equitably. Exam mean scores remain a key element in determining teachers’ upward mobility, regardless of other intervening factors; hence, those in underprivileged schools resort to desperate schemes.

Smarter ways of curbing exam cheating are necessary, including addressing the root causes.