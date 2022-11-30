To beat crime in Kenya we should cultivate habit of reporting it

Nairobi is a quirky place to be in on any given day. So when a jittery young woman gets into the matatu shortly after I do, I mind my own business and wait for the journey home to begin. As it turns out, I was not the only one who noticed her mannerisms.

A well-dressed woman next to us makes a comment that triggers the youngin. *Mary* is in her early twenties and had come to Nairobi for a job interview. She had carried her original certificates, national ID card and yellow fever certificate as directed by the person who had told her about the job opportunity.

She had been accompanied to Nairobi by a guy who had become a familiar face at a shop she runs in Juja. Soon after they got to Nairobi, she was cornered and all her belongings taken from her. The 'good Samaritan' walked off in the same direction as the thieves.

After getting over the initial shock, she went to the Central Police Station, reported the crime and obtained an abstract. Numerous attempts to get in touch with her 'good Samaritan' fail. She gets in touch with her pastor who sends her some money to get back home.

As she is telling this story, she is asked several questions which lead us all to believe that she was a victim of some long con. She is called out for her naivety. Why would she trust a guy whose full name she doesn't even know? Advice is thrown in too.

We continue to discuss the security issues in the country. Most people agree that the security agencies seem to be putting in the work. There is the question of needing to bribe for services to be rendered to which I remind them that bribery is our social construct. This debate holds out till we get to our destination.

Police intervention

Our institutions are plagued by mediocrity and corruption. Streamlining them is not something that seems possible in this decade. There is a lack of the necessary altruism politically, religiously and in the general Kenyan public. We have settled for this lifestyle.

For *Mary* to get new documents, she will need to apply and follow up. Should she choose to take the Kenyan route to solving her issue, she might end up in another back and forth con game.

It was pointed out that for the police to fully follow up on her case, she would need to buy them tea. It is our way after all.

These types of things happen. We have all heard, read or seen the reports one way or another. It might have even happened to you. You might have needed police intervention and had to warm them up to the task. Is it realistic to expect any different? The short answer is yes.

On the other hand, let's say the police do their job and catch the 'good Samaritan'. His family or friends then decide to raise an amount to organise for his release before trial. Once he is out, they cover for him until he is able to leave the area or offer more to have him protected but still active.

Subvert justice

This is another one of our problems as a country. We want justice to work only when it directly benefits us. It is said that every time you point a finger at someone, three more point back to you.

Corrupt officers thrive because they are fed by citizens who want to subvert justice.

Like in many instances, petty thieves are known. They are our neighbours, family members or friends. These are the same ones who graduate to more violent crimes because there are no consequences to the petty crimes. They level up in crime leaving behind irreparable damage.

If you know someone gains from the loss of others and you fail to report, then you are as guilty as they are. A Kikuyu proverb states that there is no thief and a bystander.

Your well known neighbourhood chicken thief might turn into an armed robber as his prayerful mother blames the devil and covers up for him while you watch because you do not want to interfere.

Report crimes when you can. They might not be solved but you will have done your part as a citizen. It is one of the ways in which we can support our police force. The more we are silent, the more criminals expand their enterprises. This country is our responsibility as citizens. Every one and their village needs to play a part if we are ever to untangle the mess that it is.