To ban TikTok is to impoverish youth

Digital technology has made the world a ‘global village’. The invention of interactive platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, Facebook and TikTok has given Kenyans the much-needed exposure.

These apps have given us a chance to interact, exchange ideas and do business with foreigners remotely. The latest “Reuters Institute Digital Report” shows Kenya leading globally in TikTok usage at 54 per cent.

The Chinese app has gained popularity since Covid-19 hit in 2020.

It was not only a therapeutic outlet at a dark time but also an escape from the gruesome reality of rising death toll and platform to nurture young talents. It has since expanded its following among Kenyan youth as it offers entertainment, information and education in am interactive and fun way.

TikTok has overtaken most of the other apps in popularity. It is not only a career path for most social media influencers who have acquired fame but also business venture for the small-scale entrepreneurs, offering an affordable way of advertising business and reaching more clients.

The live feature has also been an incredible life changer as the audience gets a chance to give their hosts gift with monetary value of Sh100-35,000.

It was, therefore, amusing to hear a Bob Ndolo had filed a petition in Parliament seeking to ban TikTok. He claimed that it promotes explicit content, vulgar language and violent behaviour, all of which boil down to morality. This represents a very narrow view and misinformed perception of TikTok’s enormous positive impact.

Instead of rushing to do away with the app, the authorities would rather weigh its pros and cons and explore regulation of the undesirable aspects.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew says children under 13 get a strictly regulated and monitored version of the app. Its settings allow parental pairing, allowing an adult to control the content the minor is exposed to.

Banning TikTok in Kenya will unnecessarily disrupt the lives and even livelihoods of eight million users and punish 27 per cent of the population over the misconduct of a few miscreants instead of rooting them out.

In the era of technology, Kenyans cannot afford to be isolated.



