Tips to invest in real estate as a beginner

There is always a first time to everything and at times lack of enough information can be a hindrance especially when making an investment. Investing in real estate as a beginner does not have to be overwhelming and full of uncertainties.

Why should you invest in real estate as a beginner?

Over the decade’s real estate is one investment vehicle that can make you wealthy. This is because of the appreciation factor of properties over time. Secondly, the flexibility in how you can invest makes it even better because you can rent it out, develop, etc. to get profits. Lastly, on this list, real estate is a tangible asset that does not incur overhead costs, because you can make it a one off investment.

Check your budget

It is important to come up with a budget of how much you are willing to spend on your first real estate investment. Real estate being a capital-intensive investment, you need to know how much you need to start with.

This will help you easily identify a project that suits your budget and allows you to invest without straining.

Identify the kind of real estate investment you wish to Invest In

Real estate investment is in two main categories; residential and commercial. Further, it is subdivided into leasehold and freehold. Identify the kind of property you would wish to invest in and for what purpose.

i. Residential property – this is exclusively used for private living for a family or an individual

ii. Commercial property – this is for purposes of business activities.

iii. Leasehold property – where you only hold the land for a certain period subject to frequent payments. The longest you can own the property is 99 years

iv. Freehold property – where you have absolute ownership of the property and land on which it stands. This ownership does not need to be renewed.

Choose the best location

When it comes to real estate investment, you do not want to buy in an area just because of the pricing. Factors such as location are an important factor you need to always consider.

Depending on the type of property you are interested in, choose the best location and this means an area with potential to grow, near a town and near amenities such as water, schools, markets etc.

For instance real estate properties in Nakuru city has greater potential than properties in any other places in Kenya because the town has been conferred a city status.

Identify the seller

After identifying the area, you would like to invest, look out for the property developers selling properties there. You can visit their offices, attend the property site visits. Further, you can conduct a title deed search to know who the owner of the property is.

It is advisable as a real estate investment beginner to invest with a real estate company as they will help you with all due diligence, documentation and subdivision of land.

Do your research to know the estimated value of the property

Don’t just rely on the information given to you about a property. Do research and know the values of the properties in that area.

Knowing the average cost of properties in the area will help make an informed decision and avoid buying an overpriced property.

Know all the costs involved

It is important to identify all costs involved during and after the purchase process. This will help you prepare the required finances for your investment and avoid impromptu financing.

At times there may be hidden costs on land that can affect you. When you know all the costs involved, you will decide whether your savings will be sufficient and you will need to take a loan.

Avoid shortcuts

There are key steps you need to follow when buying any real estate product. As a beginner avoid taking short cuts and making assumptions on some critical information that can impact your investment. Ensure you get all the information and sign all land buying documents.

Protect yourself

Make sure you are conversant with all documents involved in property ownership. Do ensure you obtain all receipts of payments and sign all the documents and retain a copy of the same for your records both now and in future.

Work with professionals

In the long run, it is efficient with a genuine land selling company, a registered lawyer, valuer and surveyor. As professionals, they are able to protect you and your interests when investing. Unfortunately, people try and run away from professionals and end up losing a lot more.

Think and invest long term

Real estate is a long term asset and it is advisable to think long term when considering this type of investment. Example, if you invest in land in a fast-growing area such as Ngong going for Sh599,000, in five years’ time it will be worth much more. This is because land appreciates over a period of time.

Be realistic in your investment expectations

As with any investment, property investment may not bring returns immediately. Therefore, do not over expect returns in the short term, rather be realistic with returns.

Bottom Line