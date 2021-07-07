Timely security planning is critical to peaceful polls

Post-election protests in Nairobi in 2017

Post-election protests in Nairobi in 2017. The government needs to provide well-coordinated efforts in ensuring that all agencies operate under the stipulated contingency plans.

By  Mike Kinja

Political commentator

The 2022 General Election is drawing nearer, and with that comes a busy season of politicking and jostling to strategically position oneself for the various elective posts. Parties are merging and others separating as realignments take shape with efforts being put in to create a formidable force in the elections. Alongside that are opportunistic citizens seeking handouts or miniature jobs from politicians willing to go to any length for votes.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Charles Onyango-Obbo: Africa is in a new mess, and it also has old stools to work with

  2. Jaindi Kisero: How policy created billionaires

  3. Njeri Rugene: Stop criminal gangs forcing central Kenya women into FGM

  4. Macharia Gaitho: We’ll be planning for repeat of 2007 if we don’t fix poll system

  5. Kaltum Guyo: Restore all previous Safari Rally routes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.