Timely security planning is critical to peaceful polls

The 2022 General Election is drawing nearer, and with that comes a busy season of politicking and jostling to strategically position oneself for the various elective posts. Parties are merging and others separating as realignments take shape with efforts being put in to create a formidable force in the elections. Alongside that are opportunistic citizens seeking handouts or miniature jobs from politicians willing to go to any length for votes.

Meanwhile, poll violence, a silent danger which threatens to fragment the country through the politics of ethnicity and differences in political ideology, is simmering. And this is what we need to focus on.

It is said that a history of violence is one of the leading indicators of future insecurity; and for Kenya, there has been recurrent violence in almost every electioneering period since multiparty democracy commenced in 1992. This is a worrying trend that threatens its political and economic stability. And the boda boda sector has been identified as a key agent of violence that politicians could use.

Fortunately, the government looks keen to instil measures to avert poll violence. But that requires a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including commitment by politicians to tone down on negative political rhetoric. This revolves on election security preparedness to avert and expunge any pockets of violence within the country’s social circles.

Multi-agency approach

The national government seems to have taken a multi-agency approach in election preparedness that involves key institutions. Key areas that have so far been deliberated upon include mapping out of violence hotspots, prosecuting individuals engaging in hate speech and also citizen involvement through community and religious leaders.

However, more is required from security agencies and leaders. The government needs to provide well-coordinated efforts in ensuring that all agencies operate under the stipulated contingency plans. The measures should also involve vigorous campaigns through community engagements by informing and educating the youth, especially, on the dangers and signs of poll violence. A sensitisation programme for the youth, as well as identifying a safe communication channel where signs of violence or hate speech can be reported beforehand without endangering the informee, are necessary.

The multi-sectoral agencies must engage communities and collect information to boost identification of political and non-political violence triggers, which may centre on ethnicity, fight for natural resources or past injustices that politicians are likely to use to spark tension. This would inform deployment and instilling of safety and security protocols.

Recognising that election preparedness is not a one-size-fits-all affair, on the other side of the rope is the IEBC, which ought to provide an electoral system that is accessible, secure, reliable and verifiable for all other security preparedness measures to work effectively and efficiently.



