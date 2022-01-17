Time youth registered to vote in polls

Voters registration

Members of the public queue to register as voters using a biometric kit, during the Continuous Voters Registration by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, at Eldoret Huduma Kenya precincts in Uasin Gishu County on November 01, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  MATHANI WA KABOI

What you need to know:

  • Failure to turn out to register in the initial exercise is an indicator of voter apathy in this group.
  • Those in positions of influence have not been responsive and accountable to the needs of the youth, nor heeded them.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) began another round of enhanced mass voter registration drive yesterday. That was after a similar exercise in October aiming at register six million new voters by November 2 managed to net a paltry 25 per cent of the target. 

