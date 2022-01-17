Time youth registered to vote in polls

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) began another round of enhanced mass voter registration drive yesterday. That was after a similar exercise in October aiming at register six million new voters by November 2 managed to net a paltry 25 per cent of the target.

The IEBC targets mainly youth aged 19 to 24. Failure to turn out to register in the initial exercise is an indicator of voter apathy in this group. They feel that their participation in the political process does not matter.

The leaders in office have failed to mainstream youth issues in formulation of public policy, delivery or non-delivery of public services, implementation of impactful development and creating jobs.

Those in positions of influence have not been responsive and accountable to the needs of the youth, nor heeded them. This should fire a warning shot to leaders that the youth registered as voters could turn the tables in the August election as an expression of this frustration.

Perpetuate bad politics

But for youth to fail to register as voters is self-defeatist. They perpetuate bad politics and poor governance. All the unregistered should seize this opportunity so as to have a voice of confidence or no-confidence at the ballot.

This country is not short of good men and women who can govern; only that we make the wrong choices by electing leaders on the electoral platforms of political party euphoria.

Through the infamous ‘suit’ , we elect all leaders in elective positions from the dominant political party in a region, ethnicity and capacity to dish handouts rather than performance, capacity to deliver, accountability, responsiveness to our needs, experience, exposure and record.

It is time the youth realise that it is not enough to rant on social media; they have to make a deliberate choice and move to take their rightful position in the politics and governance of this country. The first step towards this is to register as a voter, then turn out to vote on election day.