Time we voted a woman leader to birth fresh hope

Women leaders

From left: Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu, Gender Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia and Water and Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki during a get together of senior women leaders at the Panafric Hotel, Nairobi on April 29, 2021.

By  Gatu Mbaria

What you need to know:

  • History is replete with examples of women leaders who rose from nothingness to shine lights to societies.
  • Nobel Laureate Wangari Maathai fought for voiceless trees, forests and rivers.

Only a few Kenyans would imagine a woman occupying the top political office and enjoying power, prestige and control of our society. Although we rarely acknowledge this, ours is a society that generally looks down upon femininity.

