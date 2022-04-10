Time we ended depression at the workplace

The modern workplace is a volatile space, where dynamics of positive and negative energy seem to exist in extremes. And one of the most daunting yet subtle challenges employees face is work depression.

WHO statistics show 1.9 million Kenyans are battling depression at different stages but most of the affected don’t seek help. Depression can have a significant impact on multiple areas of employee performance.

All that are key to business. Above that, it contributes to absenteeism (employees away from work) and ‘presenteeism’ (at work but not engaged). Consequently, many employees have lost their jobs due to depression, exacerbating an already bad situation.

A WHO study puts depression costs at $1 trillion (Sh100 trillion) yearly in lost productivity. Work depression, it shows, leads to physical and myriad mental health problems, including suicide. It takes 10 times as long to put oneself back together as it does to fall apart with depression.

Workplace health policies

Employers ought to take a pragmatic approach to workplace mental health. Formulate workplace health policies that promote and support employee wellness and work-life balance. That can enhance early recognition of symptoms and supporting programmes geared towards reducing the stigma by creating opportunities for confidential, non-judgemental conversations.

Educate employees and managers about mental health conditions, including depression, and encourage those affected to seek help. Train supervisors on how to start a conversation if they are concerned about an employee. Kenya School of Government, the largest trainer of employees in the country, should offer the relevant courses.

Create regular initiatives that bring discussions about depression out in the open and integrate mental health information into all communication material and platforms.

The more businesses and employers raise the visibility of mental health, the more it will be normalised and myths debunked. Employees will seek care when needed and productivity will increase.