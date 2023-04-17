Time to shift to sustainable entrepreneurship is now

In the “I Have a Dream” speech, Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. made a clarion call that is still relevant: “We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now.

In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there is such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.”

As the clock ticks towards 2030, the world finds itself in a critical decade for climate action and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It’s becoming increasingly clear that we have to wake up to the fierce urgency of the now and snap back from our collective self-induced myopia.

At the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt, among the key takeaways was the need to pivot towards implementation of climate pledges and to hold businesses and institutions to account for their net-zero commitments.

Hence the need for sustainable entrepreneurship, which advocates pursuing economic opportunities without undermining their environmental and social environments.

That means engaging in activities that restore or nurture the environment and society without sacrificing economic growth. It emphasizes integration of sustainable practices into the core business model and processes not as an add-on or optional extras.

Sustainability lens

It means looking at your entire business model through a sustainability lens. From the value proposition, customer segments, channels of your products and services, customer relationships, revenue streams, key resources and assets, activities of the business, partners that make it work, to the operating costs. Sustainable business modelling also requires answering the question of the beneficiaries of the business, which is pegged on at least one SDG.

However, this shift is not easy. The default setting of entrepreneurship has, for a long time, been prioritisation of financial performance and profits. A sustainable business might mean overhauling crucial tenets of a business model, with significant demands on financial, human and natural resources. Streamlining a business venture into the triple bottom line of people, planet and profit (PPP), therefore, comes with its fair share of pain points.

Corporate social responsibility

Despite the challenges, we must not allow businesses to continue exploiting the environment and society under the guise of corporate social responsibility. Some businesses make substantial financial contributions to climate change mitigation efforts but retain business models that reverse net zero efforts. Greenwashing and perpetuating false narratives of climate action only exacerbate the problem.

Sustainable entrepreneurship is the best route in the long term. Evidence shows businesses can contribute to society and the environment while remaining competitive, attracting and retaining customers and creating long-term value for all stakeholders, not just shareholders. The Kenya Climate Innovation Centre, for instance, has demonstrated for a decade—through their incubation, capacity building and financing of climate-smart enterprises—that sustainable entrepreneurship is possible.

Kenya has been one of the most vocal champions of climate change mitigation. It must now make a deliberate shift towards sustainable entrepreneurship in both the public and private sectors. Entrepreneurship must not be a zero-sum game.